‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Divorce Case With Husband Is Tossed Out

The divorce case of a “Teen Mom” star has been thrown out.

Mackenzie Standifer, otherwise known as Mackenzie Edwards, had a pending divorce case with her estranged husband Ryan Edwards. However, according to InTouch Weekly, the divorce hasn’t gone through.

That’s despite social media posts indicating that Ryan Edwards has moved in with another women.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Divorce Case Between Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie Standifer Was Thrown Out Due to ‘Inactivity,’ Reports Say

According to In Touch, the divorce case between Ryan and Mackenzie had been pending for a year before the court system tossed it out.

It was dismissed “due to activity” on February 19, according to In Touch.

“It is ordered by the court that this case be, and the same is hereby dismissed, without prejudice, with the cost taxed against the plaintiff,” documents obtained by U.S. Sun read.

U.S. Sun reported that Mackenzie had filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023. The U.S. Sun reported that Ryan or Mackenzie could seek to reopen the divorce case within 30 days. If they do not, it will be dismissed for good, and they will remain married, The Sun reported.

“There was never a Final Decree on this case. It sat for over 270 days with nothing filed so it was dismissed on Procedural Steps,” a clerk told In Touch.

According to In Touch, the couple’s divorce proceedings had been rocky with Ryan being accused of stalking and drug possession, charges mostly dropped after he agreed to go into rehab.

Mackenzie Standifer Posted a Bible Verse About Men Who Provide for Their Families

Standifer, a few weeks before the divorce was dismissed, posted a Bible verse on Instagram about men providing for their families.

“But if anyone does not provide for his own and especially for those of his household he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever,” it reads, citing 1 Timothy 5:8.

That came about 12 hours after Edwards’ girlfriend Amanda Conner shared the following Bible verse to her Instagram story: “Youths may faint and grow weary. And young men stumble and fall. But those who trust in the Lord Will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not faint.”

Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards have two children together, according to US Weekly. US Weekly reported that Mackenzie was granted an order of protection against Edwards at one point during the bitter divorce proceedings.

US Weekly reported that, in October, Mackenzie made it clear to a fan on Instagram that she still wanted the divorce to go ahead. “OK so MTV was saying how you want Ryan back. You wouldn’t sign the divorce papers. Is that correct?” the fan asked on the Instagram comment thread, but Mackenzie responded, “Um no,” according to US Weekly.

