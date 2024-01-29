Mackenzie Standifer Shares Cryptic Message About Men After Amanda Conner’s Post

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Standifer posted a cryptic message to her Instagram page about men who don’t provide for their households just hours after her ex Ryan Edwards’ girlfriend posted a message to her own Instagram story.

Standifer also shared an inspirational quote that acknowledges limitations but insists people should not become hardened or “settle with the thought that you can only do so little.”

The posts come after more courtroom drama with Standifer’s ex-husband Ryan Edwards. Standifer’s post about providers came about 12 hours after Edwards’ girlfriend Conner shared a Bible verse to her own Instagram story. According to InTouch Weekly, Edwards met Conner during a “court-ordered rehab stay.”

It’s not the first time Standifer has shared a message in her story that people perceived was directed at Conner. A few days before the Bible verses, Standifer wrote on her Instagram story, “Y’all check on your ex[es], this wind is blowing trash around. This weather is crazy” after Conner shared a video showing she is still with Edwards, according to Ashley’s Reality Roundup. That came after Conner slammed Standifer on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mackenzie Standifer Posted a Bible Verse That Indicates Men Who Don’t Provide for Their Families Have ‘Denied the Faith’

On January 28, Standifer posted a Bible quote about men who fail to provide for their households to her Instagram story.

“But if anyone does not provide for his own and especially for those of his household he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever,” it reads, citing 1 Timothy 5:8.

That came about 12 hours after Conner shared the following Bible verse to her Instagram story: “Youths may faint and grow weary. And young men stumble and fall. But those who trust in the Lord Will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not faint.”

Standifer’s other recent posts have been positive in nature. None of them mention Edwards or his legal issues.

In an Instagram post on January 26, Standifer focused on life empowerment, saying that she wants to “show up” for her kids.

She wrote on Instagram, “I vividly remember a teacher in hs saying that single moms aren’t successful. He didn’t know I was pregnant but I felt so defeated and hopeless. 17 year old me would be so proud of 28 year old me. If you can’t do it for you, do it for your babies. If you can’t do it for your babies, do it for the bigger picture. I’m not saying I have this life figured out… because I don’t. But I owe it to myself and my babies to show up….mentally, physically and emotionally. And I will keep showing up, everyday, working a little harder than the next to say thank you to the girl that didn’t give up 11 years ago . ♥️”

She shared a quote that read, “When you feel weak and too frustrated about the things you cannot do, wishes you cannot achieve, time you cannot turn back, talents you cannot acquire, may you remember, that at times, our limitations are what separate us from the ordinary and make our stories more worth listening to. I hope you don’t settle with the thought that you can only do so little. Simply because it is not true.”

In November, she wrote, “LIFE GETS GOOD. Be patient. Work hard. Love harder. People have a lot of opinions, and that is very okay. Perspective is a hell of a thing. But if you take away one thing, take this… you CAN and you WILL get through anything life throws your way. Don’t let life make you hardened. Put your head down and get to work. Be kind, be teachable, be vulnerable. You won’t regret it.”

Her other recent posts on Instagram show her with her kids.

A Judge Recently Revoked Ryan Edwards’ Probation

According to InTouch Weekly, Ryan Edwards’ probation was revoked in early January, and a judge ordered a lengthy list of supervision requirements. According to The Sun, a judge ordered Edwards to “take monthly Vivitrol shots (prescription medication in the form of naltrexone used to treat alcohol and opioid use disorder).”

The Sun reported that his sentence was for “Harassment, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving Under the Influence.”

His most recent Instagram post on January 5 showed him on New Year’s with his daughter.

Edwards has had repeated trouble with the law.

