Pennsylvania Author Justin Mohn Beheads Father, Displays Head on YouTube, Video Shows

Justin Mohn is a Levittown, Pennsylvania, man who is accused of beheading his father on January 30 and then holding up the severed head in an extremely graphic YouTube video.

In the video, which was reviewed and saved by Heavy before it was taken down, Mohn went on a lengthy rant about the federal government, illegal immigration and President Joe Biden, after saying, “This is the head of Mike Mohn, a federal employee of over 20 years and my father. He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country.”

He then displayed a bloody head wrapped in a plastic bag. Police confirmed they have a person of interest in custody. They did not name him. However, Mohn’s name is clearly visible on the YouTube page and on other social media accounts. In addition, law enforcement sources told LevittownNow.com that “a video posted on YouTube by a man identified as Justin Mohn was tied to the death.” The site confirmed that the man in the video “held up what appeared to be the decapitated head of a man Mohn said was his father.”

The video was on the YouTube page @justinmohn6542, which had 115 subscribers. The page was still live on January 30, but the video had been removed. Mohn is the author of books listed on Amazon.com, including one called “America’s Coming Bloody Revolution,” and another titled, “Poems I Wrote While Stoned.” He called for the impeachment of FBI director Christopher Wray last February on his Facebook page.

Here’s what you need to know:

In the YouTube Video, Justin Mohn Ranted About President Joe Biden & Illegal Immigrants, Calling the Biden Administration ‘Traitorous’

In the lengthy video, Mohn, after displaying his father’s head and saying the man was a federal employee, added, “It is said those who commit treason and betray others occupy the lowest pits of hell for all time. The federal government of America has declared war on America’s citizens and the American states. America is rotting from the inside out as far left woke mobs rampage our once-prosperous cities turning them into lawless zones.”

Mohn then ranted about taxes, declaring that the economy is “near destruction” and most Americans can “no longer afford the American dream.”

He then said that a “fifth column army of illegal immigrants infiltrates our border,” and referred to Joe Biden’s administration as “the traitorous Biden regime.”

He used that term to rant about “the traitorous Biden regime” wanting to send “America’s military overseas to fight for Ukraine and die in a Russian winter.”

Heavy is not sharing the video because of its extremely graphic nature.

On his Facebook page, which is still live, Mohn says he “studied at Penn State,” is “from Levittown, Pennsylvania” and “lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado.”

The Chief of Police Says Officers ‘Found a Deceased Man’ in the Home’s Upstairs

Middletown Township Chief of Police Joseph Bartorilla said in a news conference on January 30 that police were called to the residence. When they entered it, they found a deceased man upstairs in the home.

They established a person of interest. Due to “excellent investigative work by our officers and detectives, we were able to locate the person of interest,” Bartorilla said. He said the person of interest, who he did not name in the news conference, was located 100 miles away from the scene and was detained near where police found his vehicle.

“We don’t believe there’s a threat to anyone in the area. We are pretty confident the person of interest is the person we’re looking for,” he said.

He said the person of interest is in custody and declined to comment on the victim’s manner of death.

Asked whether crime was posted on social media, the chief said, “I don’t know. I’m hearing it was. I guess it was because that’s what I am hearing.” But he said he had not officially confirmed that information.

Justin Mohn Wrote Political Posts on Social Media

In the February 2023 Facebook post about Christopher Wray, Mohn wrote, “There is currently a resolution of impeachment in the hands of the following #Pennsylvania legislators to impeach #FBI Director #ChrisWray for corruption involving pay to play politics and racketeering. This racket creates unemployment to create homelessness to create crime in states such as #Colorado so prisons can make money at the expense of the taxpayers while endangering law enforcement. This is a non partisan movement which has nothing to do with the FBI’s raid on Trump’s home. Contact your below legislators to support this impeachment.”

In 2021, he implied COVID-19 was a conspiracy, writing, “Spoiler Alert in this post about the new James Bond movie ‘To Time to Die.’ The movie started development in 2016 about a manufactured virus that will be used as a super weapon around the globe to kill millions of people… then there was a pandemic which began in 2019… Coincidence or not, Hollywood is really throwing it in our faces.”

Justin Mohn’s YouTube Page claims He Is a Musician

“Justin Mohn released his first album, ‘The Story Of Humanity,’ in September of 2017. His second album, ‘Colofunkinrado,’ was released September of 2018. His music style is a blend of rock, funk, and hip-hop, using piano and organ as primary instruments along with explicit lyrics, drums, synthesized bass, and other synthesized instruments,” the YouTube page reads.

The page also claims that Mohn “is also an author of 3 books” and links to an Amazon.com page.

Mohn also has a Spotify page.

Justin Mohn’s Books, Available on Amazon, Speak About ‘America’s Coming Bloody Revolution’ & ‘Poems I Wrote While Stoned’

The Amazon.com page bio reads, “Justin Mohn is an author of 7 books and musician of 3 albums and one single. His life story is unbelievable and there may not be enough words to describe him, but one may begin to understand his complexity and experiences through his art. He only wishes to bring positive change to the world.”

His books listed on Amazon include “Poems I Wrote While Stoned: A Collection Of Poems” and

The poetry book’s description reads, “A collection of short poems by author, musician, and producer Justin Mohn with themes of love, war, revolution, science, and drugs. All of the poems were written by Justin Mohn when he was either in college at Penn State University or living in Colorado after college… and you guessed it, high on marijuana. Poetry readers, learners, academics, and musicians will immediately notice the strong musical beat in Mohn’s poetry. There are over 80 poems in this 140 page poetry book.”

He also wrote a Kindle book called “The Punishing.” Its caption reads, “It is the year 2481, and Satan has conquered Earth. After rejecting their Messiah and straying from the word of God, humanity falls under complete control of Satan and his minions – a race of artificially modified humans, who no longer call themselves Homo Sapiens, but rather, Homo Demonicus. Satan keeps the entire human race in captivity as his slaves, but the slaves don’t know they are slaves until they graduate from high school. Upon graduation, humans are put through The Punishing where they are accused of all their sins from birth until graduation, and punished most torturously. The humans who survive The Punishing then become slaves to the Homo Demonicus for the rest of their lives.”

Another book was called “The Pink.”

“1 billion years in the future when humanity has colonized the known universe, while some humans live on planets all across the galaxies, most humans live on The Pink – a massive, artificial intelligence structure made of both metal and organic flesh which stretches across the cosmos and grows on her own. The Pink looks like a neuron network that wraps around entire star systems and planets, turning the skies of planets pink, the color of which gave The Pink her name,” the caption read.

He also wrote a book called “America’s Coming Bloody Revolution.” Its blurb reads, “Similar to Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” published in 1776 which helped inspire the American Revolution, the short, easy to understand pamphlet explains why another revolution is likely in America… and how it could be successful.”