‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Claims MTV Put a ‘Target’ on His Back

Jenelle Evans’ ex, Nathan Griffith, is opening up about the “Teen Mom” franchise, stating that the network put a “target” on his back.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Griffith said of MTV, “They want to show the struggles of these moms, but they don’t care about what they do to the fathers, or the siblings or anything really- as long as they can show what these moms are going through.”

He continued, “How they wanted to portray me as a person, isn’t who I really am, and it made my life so difficult because of it. I used to work out with cops, politicians, lawyers, but because of the media, I’ve lost a lot of friends and my reputation.”

Griffith Says He Lost 2 Modeling Contracts Because of 'Teen Mom'





Speaking to The Sun, Griffith said that he lost two modeling contracts because of his involvement in “Teen Mom.”

“They both came back to me and said that due to the ‘potential negative publicity we cannot move forward with your contract right now.”

On top of that, Griffith said that his appearance in the series “exacerbated his PTSD.”

The former reality star explained, “I was dating Jenelle and I was in the spotlight. I would get pulled over all the time. I also have Traumatic Brain Injury on top of PTSD… I would feel threatened, and any military man out there would feel this way, when someone has a gun, your life feels threatened. Especially when the cop puts his hand on the gun- it’s fight or flight.”

Evans & Griffith Reached a Custody Agreement October 2020

Last October, Evans and Griffith reached a custody agreement– they came to a consensus to share custody of their son, Kaiser.

TMZ reported, “A judge has signed off on the custody arrangement between the exes to parent their son, Kaiser … and it includes a detailed schedule. According to the docs, Jenelle retains primary physical custody of the 6-year-old, while Nathan gets him every other weekend.”

Evans’ mother agreed to take Kaiser every fifth weekend, according to TMZ.

Evans recently made headlines for an Instagram live, in which fans applauded her for leaving her “dark past” behind and “focusing on her children.”

Per The Sun, one fan said of Evans, “I see such a turnaround in [Evans] in such a short period of time. God, you went through hell, girl. I see you become a mom, a recovering addict, a wife and most of all, I see you become truly happy in our life.”

Evans opened up about her addiction to heroin in a memoir she released in 2017, called “Read Between the Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom.” At one point in the book, Evans wrote, “I disowned my mother and siblings and friends… But the truth is no one wants to talk to you when they suspect you’re a junkie.”

These days, Griffith lives in Florida.

According to the Teen Mom Wiki, Griffith was engaged to Janelle Evans and was involved in Season 5 of “Teen Mom 2”.