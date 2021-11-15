PHOTO: ‘Teen Mom’ Vee Rivera Shares Rare Family Picture

“Teen Mom” star Vee Torres Rivera shared a rare family picture for her husband Jo’s birthday.

The couple, who has been married since 2011, has one child together, a 5-year-old daughter named Vivi. Rivera is also the father to 11-year-old son Isaac, his son from his relationship with “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry.

Torres celebrated Rivera’s birthday with a special message via Instagram stories on November 14, 2021. She shared a black-and-white picture that showed Rivera smiling and Torres laughing.

“Happy bday to my fav person in the world. My hubby, my ride or die, my biggest supporter & my best damn friend,” Torres captioned the image. “I couldn’t imagine life without you & I never want to. I love your whole entire life. So blessed to continue to watch you grow and continue to be the amazing husband & dad you are. It’s forever. #TeamRivera.”

In her second post, Torres shared a clip from their wedding. “Forever my fav video of us,” she said. “We really just be living life, vibin and thriving effortlessly.”

The couple took a trip to Philadelphia to get dinner at Buddakan, a Japanese restaurant. “I had to take him to one of his favorite restaurants. He’s been dying to go since like last year,” Torres explained to her followers. “It was so good. We’ve been there before and it’s one of the most amazing restaurants we’ve been to before so I’m glad we got to go.”

The Riveras Are Gearing Up for the Holiday Season

Torres said she was happy they got to relax together because they were getting ready for the holidays.

“We got to spend some time together. We hung out. We chilled. It was really relaxing, which is what we needed, especially cuz the holidays are literally right behind us,” Torres said on Instagram stories. “I feel like it just comes so fast. So we’re about to be in like full-blown holiday mode and like running around like a chicken with our heads cut off cuz it’s always really busy for us.”

“But, I’m glad we got to Philly and we also went to this place called Wonderspaces, and it was so, so awesome. It’s like different art from all over the world and stuff,” she continued. “It’s really cool. So if you guys are ever in Philly, check that out.”

Torres & Lowry Deleted a Podcast Episode Together

Though Rivera and Lowry still have a tumultuous relationship, Torres and Lowry became friends and created the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast together.

But that doesn’t mean things between the two mothers are always smooth. The friends revealed they deleted a podcast episode from October 2021 because they wanted to discuss their issues in therapy, not on a public forum.

“We recorded on Friday and decided that it was more for therapy,” Lowry said, per The Sun. Torres added, “Yeah, we were like maybe this should be just between us.”

Lowry continued, “So we decided not to release it.”

The mother-of-four said her relationship with Rivera was the worst it has been in years. “I like dislike Jo more than I ever did,” she said on the “Coffee Convos,” the podcast she co-hosts with friend Lindsey Chrisley.

Lowry revealed she stayed in a homeless shelter after leaving Rivera. “When I stayed at a shelter, it wasn’t because of domestic violence but it still kinda resonates because there was a lot of verbal and emotional abuse and I know that some people don’t remember but Jo was like that towards me,” she said.

PHOTO: Kailyn Lowry Faces Backlash Over Home Build Decision