Reddit Users Call Out Jenelle Evans for Breakfast Sandwich TikTok

On April 4, 2022, Jenelle Evans posted a TikTok showcasing her favorite breakfast sandwich recipe– the meal consisted of bacon, eggs, cheese, and mayonnaise between two pieces of bread. Reddit users, however, didn’t appear to be concerned with whether or not the sandwich looked tasty– they were far more focused on Evans’ health.

On Reddit, one person wrote, “Her esophagus and GERD magically disappeared.” Another added, “Eating like this might explain some of her esophageal problems.” A third chimed in, “Also doesn’t Myasthenia gravis cause difficulty chewing and swallowing?”

Evans Opened Up about Experiencing Esophageal Issues in 2019

In 2019, Evans opened up about the esophageal spasms she was experiencing. In her interview with Hollywood Life, Evans shared, “With my health, I’ve been dealing with esophageal spasms for years. Every time I would fly in a plane, even today, spasms happen in my chest. Food or liquid will not pass through. Then, I throw up an hour into the flight and keep going until I land, which is a four hour flight, usually from North Carolina to Los Angeles.”

More recently, the “Teen Mom” alum was hospitalized with chest pain, according to Page Six. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “New blood test results are in for me… I have 2 of the anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies: blocking and binding in my system. Usually found in myasthenia gravis.”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Myasthenia Gravis is “a chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles.” And as highlighted by NHS, some side effects of MG do include “problems chewing and difficulty swallowing.”

Evans Recently Penned a Blog about Making ‘Healthier’ Choices

On April 4, 2022, Evans posted a blog titled, “So maybe I’m a wino now,” which was all about making “healthier choices for myself.”

She began the post by writing: “With all my health issues happening, my stomach and esophagus have not been agreeing with me. Since possibly having Myasthenia Gravis, there’s a huge diet and foods to avoid because it can trigger GI symptoms and/or problems. I think since I started drinking beer back in 2015, it’s never settled too well in my stomach but I would literally power through the next day.”

In a separate Reddit post about Evans’ sandwich recipe, users appeared to criticize Evans’ breakfast sandwich in light of her health issues. One person wrote, “Two words: High Cholesterol.”

Another wrote, “Jenelle: I’m sooo sick I’m probably dying. Also Jenelle: Shoves an egg, bacon and cheese sandwich into her mouth and guzzles wine. It’s called getting older Jenelle… your body can’t handle that s$&t anymore.”

A third wrote, “Keep shoveling that crap down your throat Jenelle while complaining about your health and esophagus and how you just have no clue why you don’t feel well.”

On April 5, 2022, Evans posted another TikTok in response to a user who commented, “Kinda shocked by the mayo too. must be NC thing.” Evans ate an english muffin with butter and said, “Listen, I’m more addicted to bread and butter than anything.”

She continued by saying that she doesn’t use mayo on everything– in fact, she didn’t start using it until her husband introduced her to it.