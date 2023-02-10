Fans Worry About Ryan Edwards After Social Media Rants

“Teen Mom” fans were concerned for Ryan Edwards after the father-of-three posted several messages to Instagram. He claimed that his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, had cheated on him, again.

But on February 9, he resurfaced the allegations, posting a black-and-white photo of a woman wearing a leather jacket and nothing else. A majority of fans on Reddit assumed the picture was of Standifer, but the top of the woman’s face wasn’t included.

“If you guys have ever seen a spineless s*** this is one,” he wrote in a since-deleted caption, posted to Reddit. “They take your money. Sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

Instagram apparently removed the post, but Edwards re-uploaded it with a new caption, writing: “Why instagram a c** dumpster that is married is bad we need to evacuate and show what they look like don’t remove.”

He went on to share several posts on his Instagram Stories. One video included a quote from the Bible, saying, “Lazy people are soon poor. Hard workers get rich.” Edwards added a note of his own that said: “Sucks for you then.”

The second update in his Instagram Stories appeared to be a note Standifer wrote to Edwards inside of a Bible with a black marker.

It reads:

“Ryan, Search for and find your truth here and you’ll always find the right path. I love you very much. Thank you for leading our family in the right direction. Love you always, Mackenzie Edwards.”

Edwards added a note of his own underneath, writing with a pencil in all capital letters. “No thank you for walking out on what is now family,” it says.

For the Instagram post, Edwards added: “Being a c** dumpster isn’t in here so sorry have u read this? It’s called a Bible a lot of marriage stuff maybe you missed that part twice now.”

Edwards accused Standifer of cheating and threatened to divorce her last week but retracted his allegations in an interview with The Sun. “I was wrong. She isn’t that kind of person,” he told the publication. “For a relationship, it’s a work in progress.”

The message, which has since been deleted, was posted on Standifer’s Instagram page, under a picture of Standifer and Edwards.

“Take wife down off this. I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with other guys,” according to a screenshot on Reddit. “Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don u know what happens when you lay with dogs? …wait look at who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction. Yea divorce is the right thing.”

As for Standifer, she hasn’t issued a public statement. She removed a recent picture of Edwards from her Instagram and her bio doesn’t say “wife” anymore.

Edwards and Standifer — who were fired from “Teen Mom” in 2021 — have been married since 2017. They have two children together, 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella. Edwards is also the father of 14-year-old Bentley, whom he shares with “Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout.

Fans Were Worried About Edwards

Edwards has struggled with addiction, and some fans feared he might have relapsed after his social media activity.

“Ryan needs to call his sponsor,” one person said.

“Is he back on drugs?? Asking honestly this behavior is wild,” another wrote.

“Yikes. I am NOT accusing him of using again. I just hope he isn’t,” a third penned.

The last time Edwards spoke about his addiction, he told The Sun in August 2021 that he had three years of being “completely clean” under his belt.

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Said Edwards Was Doing Well

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, the life coach from season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” teased that Edwards was doing well.

During season 2 of “TMFR,” Bookout has been working on releasing the anger she has toward Edwards so they can be better co-parents for their son, Bentley.

He might have returned to “Teen Mom” to film with Bookout. “Ryan is definitely in a form that no one — including the producers who have been on the show for 13 years — has ever seen him be in,” Bryant told Heavy during a phone interview.

While speaking with The Sun, Bryant said Bookout and Edwards made the most progress on the season.

“I have to say the most growth would have to go to Maci, Ryan and Bentley,” she said told the publication. “You know, they haven’t been able to co-parent for years and they’ve been on non-speaking terms.”

“Ryan showed up in a way that people have never seen him show up,” Bryant told The Sun. “It just was so beautiful to see Ryan in the space where he was really wanting this relationship with Bentley and not having the tools to do so, and extremely open to succeeding.”

Season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.