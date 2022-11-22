Cory Wharton Shares Big News About Taylor Selfridge

Taylor Selfridge might be returning to “Teen Mom” after she was fired by MTV more than two years ago over past racist tweets.

Taylor’s partner, Cory Wharton, hinted that the mother of his two youngest children was going to be on camera again.

He took a video that showed Taylor in the car with Ryder — his 5-year-old daughter with Cheyenne Floyd — 2-year-old Mila and 5-month-old Maya.

“Somebody is back filming,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’ll say this you’ll be getting the WHOLE WHARTON FAMILY NOW.” He paired the clip with the “Welcome Back Kotter” theme song.

Taylor’s firing came after the death of George Floyd in June 2020, when the Black Live Matter movement was at its height. Taylor was pregnant with Mila at the time and MTV was scheduled to air her birth special, but it was pulled.

“MTV pulled ‘Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special’ from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media,” the network said in a public statement. “MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice.”

Taylor’s racially insensitive tweets were penned in 2012 and 2013.

Heavy reached out to Cory to see if Taylor is definitely coming back to “Teen Mom,” but didn’t immediately hear back.

Corey Stood by Taylor’s Side But Didn’t Quit MTV

In a statement of his own after his partner was fired, Corey said he was upset with MTV’s decision but wouldn’t be leaving the network.

“One of my favorite athletes of all time is Kobe Bryant and one of his favorite philosophies is ‘control what you can control.’ What I can’t control, though, is the decisions that MTV as a company has made,” he told People.

Corey didn’t want to “burn any bridges” with his employer.

“Even though I have no ill will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision,” he added to People.

Taylor Said She Would Never Return to Reality TV

If Taylor is indeed returning to reality TV, she must have had a change of heart. The mother-of-two previously said she wasn’t interested in appearing on the small screen anymore.

Even though MTV said they cut ties with Taylor in 2020, she said it was her decision to leave the “Teen Mom” franchise.

“I made the decision last week to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I don’t believe the reality tv lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life.”

“With current events being what they are and reality tv being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect,” she added.