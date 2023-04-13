Video of Cory Wharton’s Daughter Maya Has Fans in Tears

Cory Wharton’s girlfriend and former “Teen Mom: OG” star Taylor Selfridge had fans in tears on Tuesday after she shared an update about her youngest daughter Maya, whom she shares with Cory, on Instagram.

Taylor’s post, which was initially posted to her TikTok, showed her daughter’s health journey after she was diagnosed with a heart defect at birth.

The video began with a family photo of Taylor, Cory, Cory’s daughter Ryder, and the couple’s eldest daughter Mila. Text across the screen read, “Your baby will have a severe heart defect. Do you want to continue the pregnancy?”

Below the first line of text, Taylor wrote, “Yes.”

The video then transitioned to a montage of Maya’s journey over the last ten months. The post included photos of Maya in the hospital and photos of Maya smiling surrounded by her family.

“Wouldn’t change a single thing 🤍🙏🏼,” Taylor captioned the April 11 post.

Fans React to Taylor’s Post

“I’m not crying you are 😭 she’s so precious 🥺💕,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Strong mama! I admire you and Cory so much,” a second user commented.

“OMG!!! I am in tears 😢 you poor thing. Thank god she is well and is happy,” a third user added.

“I’m crying,” a fourth user wrote.

“She is beyond perfect❤️,” a fifth user chimed in.

What Is Maya’s Diagnosis?

Maya was born with a form of congenital heart disease called tricuspid atresia. According to the CDC, tricuspid atresia is “a birth defect of the heart where the valve that controls blood flow from the right upper chamber of the heart to the right lower chamber of the heart doesn’t form at all.”

Cory shared the news of Maya’s diagnosis in a June 10 Instagram post. “The Challenge” star shared photos of the newborn in the hospital alongside a lengthy caption detailing his emotions in the days following Maya’s diagnosis.

“Maya Grace Wharton 👶🏽💓,” he began. “Don’t really know how to start this off there’s sooo much I wanna say, so much I’ve felt over the past week. As a parent[,] you’re scared, worried, nervous, angry, sad, mad & you don’t understand why this is happening to your baby.”

The MTV star went on to thank his followers for their prayers during Taylor’s pregnancy and birth. Cory told his fans Maya would have to undergo two open heart surgeries before the age of five.

“Maya had her first successful surgery on Tuesday and now she’s in the recovery process🙏🏽,” he wrote. “She is doing very well[.] We can’t wait to bring her home 🏠 & show her the love that she needs. With her condition it requires another two open heart surgeries one being at 4-6 months old and the next not being till she’s 3 or 4 years old. Right now we are all trying to stay positive & having that successful surgery on Tuesday is something to celebrate 🎉❤️. “

He ended the post with a sweet message for his daughter.

“We all LOVE YOU SO MUCHHH,” he wrote. “We can’t wait to have you home, so you just keep recovering and before you know it you’ll be home with us.”

Since Maya’s birth in June 2022, Cory has shared updates about Maya’s health journey on his Instagram.

