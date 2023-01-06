‘Teen Mom’ Star Purchases Her First Home

Congratulations to the new homeowners!

Brianna Jaramillo of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” fame rang in 2023 by closing the purchase of her first home, which she purchased with her mother, Jessica Garza, in the Portland area. The two’s realtor, Dusty Binkerd, shared a reel to Instagram congratulating the new homeowners on finalizing the sale.

“Words cannot describe my excitement for these two and buying their first home! They worked so hard to unlock this achievement and THEY DID IT!! Congrats Jess and Bri!! Can’t wait to see what you do with the place! 🫶🏼” Binkerd captioned the reel, which features the mother and daughter celebrating with confetti poppers in front of their new home.

Brianna Jaramillo & Jessica Garza Bought a Home

Both Brianna Jaramillo and her mother Jessica Garza are thrilled to be new homeowners, and have both shared Dusty Binkerd’s video to their own Instagram stories to celebrate, with Jaramillo writing, “Bought a house!” and Garza writing, “We are exstatic to finally get to share this with everyone!!! [Brianna] and I bought a house 💙💙.”

The two were also filled with gratitude for their realtor, with Garza adding, “Thank you so much [Dusty] for being the best friend/realtor!! She literally held our hands through the entire process 🙌🏼 Everyone needs a Dusty in their life.”

Fans were also thrilled for the mother and daughter, though they had some reservations about the arrangement based on what they’ve seen of the two on “Teen Mom” in the past. When one fan shared the new home news to Reddit, the reaction in the comment section was generally positive, with messages like, “I love this! giving back to your family is the ultimate gift,” though other fans were not shy to express their opinions.

“This is the same girl [Brianna] that complains about her mom in her life all the time so living together should go well 🙄,” one fan wrote.

“I love the stability but also…their dynamic is not healthy. I wish the best for them though,” another fan added.

“Buying a house is a great accomplishment but I don’t know if the two of them doing it together is the best idea,” a third fan commented.

Brianna Jaramillo’s Son Braeson Began Kindergarten

In September 2022, Brianna Jaramillo shared a photo of her now 5-year-old son Braeson on her Instagram as he prepared to go off to his first day of Kindergarten. Braeson is pictured holding a “first day of school” sign, which says that he wants to be a doctor when he grows up.

Jaramillo has previously opened up about how Braeson has difficulty with other children on account of his disability. Braeson was born with one arm as a result of an amniotic band syndrome (which causes constricted growth) while in utero, and Jaramillo said that this sometimes scares other children, who don’t quite understand yet why he is missing an arm.

“There’s been one kid that is very scared of him, because of his arm and he’ll start screaming and run away,” Jaramillo said.

One fan offered some unsolicited advice on Jaramillo’s first day of school photo, suggesting that Brianna try “reaching out to Jordan Wisely from ‘The Challenge’? It’s not the EXACT same sitch, but he’s missing a hand. And he’s a ‘Challenge’ champ! He could be a good person to get advice from with Braeson!”

READ NEXT: Dr. Drew Pinsky Medically Removed From New Reality Show