‘Teen Mom’ Star Weighs in on ‘Fall Out’ With Leah Messer

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry shared some thoughts about her relationship with MTV star Leah Messer. The two used to be best friends, but drifted apart after Messer became friendly with Lowry’s foe, Briana DeJesus. It was reported that Messer’s connection with DeJesus caused the rift with Lowry, but the award-winning podcast host claims nothing major happened to cause a fallout.

Lowry made the confession while she was doing her makeup on Instagram live. She was asked by a fan if she still chats with “any of the girls from ‘Teen Mom.'”

“Yeah, here and there,” Lowry said, according to a recording obtained by TM_Chatters.

Lowry checks in with Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Chelsea Houska DeBoer. She also reaches out to Ashley Jones sometimes but doesn’t always get a response.

“I check in with Ashley. She might not text me back but I do check in with her. I don’t have beef with anyone,” Lowry said with a laugh.

Lowry Said Nothing ‘Shocking’ Happened

Some people on the live weren’t satisfied with Lowry’s answer about keeping in touch with people from “Teen Mom,” and asked what happened with Messer.

“Leah and I did not fall out,” Lowry clarified. “We never had an argument ever. Some people just grow apart. That’s all. But not everything has to be an argument.”

“I don’t know why everyone, people love to say that I can’t keep friends and I fallout with everyone but some people just grow apart,” she continued. “I’ve never fought with Leah.”

While chatting with her followers on social media, one person suggested that it’s possible for friends to reconnect.

“This is true,” Lowry said.

She said it’s also possible that some people don’t like her anymore.

“And some people, you know, some people outgrow me too,” she said. “If I’m ever toxic for someone and they feel like they shouldn’t be my friend, then that’s what it is.”

“You know so some people feel like they’ve grown apart from me, I’ve grown apart from some people,” she continued. “Sometimes it’s mutual. But there’s no bad blood. It’s just life. I don’t know why that’s so shocking for some people.”

DeJesus Said Lowry and Messer Fought Over Lowry

While Lowry downplayed the fallout, DeJesus had something else to contribute. DeJesus made the confession via Twitter in August 2022.

“Kail unfollowed Leah on IG. You think she’s mad that you are Leah are friends? lol,” a fan asked, according to a screenshot shared to Reddit.

“That’s what I was told. Leah liked one of my self growth post and [Kail] got upset with her. Told Leah we don’t need to be friends if she cherishes that friendship more but Leah said she’s grown and can be friends with whoever she wants,” DeJesus answered.

A fan called Lowry “petty,” but DeJesus hinted she saw where Lowry was coming from.

“Eh, I can see how u would say that buttttttt — my best friends would never like her posts or even talk to her. So I can see why she’s upset,” DeJesus tweeted.