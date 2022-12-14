TRAILER: ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’ Returns in January

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” may be coming to an end with this week’s season finale and next week’s sitdown reunion, but fans won’t have to wait long to see some of their favorite cast members back on screens.

This week, MTV released a trailer for the forthcoming second season of “Teen Mom Family Reunion”, which is to premiere on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern/7 pm Central time on MTV ahead of last night’s “The Next Chapter” season one finale.

This season is not only bringing together “Teen Mom” stars from the “The Next Chapter” and “Young and Pregnant” spinoffs, but cast members Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Kayla Sessler, Kiaya Elliott, and Maci Bookout are bringing their mothers along with them to “the grandmother of all reunions”, as Baltierra puts it in the trailer.

‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’ Trailer Shows a Major Fight

The upcoming season of “Teen Mom Family Reunion” is sure to be filled with fun, but it won’t be without its drama. The new trailer shows the cast and their mothers enjoying activities including bungee jumping, white water rafting, and riding ATVs, but it also shows a glimpse into one major fight.

During the trailer, cast member Ashely Jones is seen shouting, “F*** you!” at Briana DeJesus, who responds, “I’ll f***ing wreck you!” while both women are held back from each other by production staff. DeJesus’s mother, Roxanne, also chimes in, shouting, “Your daughter’s a bully!”

While the full specifics of this fight remain to be seen, some details are known. It was reported that Jones, DeJesus, and both of their mothers were sent home from filming after the four were involved in the fight teased in this new trailer. Jones even reportedly spit on DeJesus.

Cheyenne Floyd had previously confirmed that this fight is what resulted in her disinviting Ashley Jones from her wedding, as fans saw in the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” finale, tweeting, “Everyone on the cast was invited to [my] wedding then we filmed [‘Family Reunion’] two weeks before our wedding and things changed. That’s all.. #TeenMomNextChapter”.

Fans Are Split on the Addition of the Cast Member’s Mothers

Fans can’t wait for the new season of “Teen Mom Family Reunion” to begin, and many have expressed their excitement to see not only the “Teen Mom” stars back on their screens, but their mothers as well.

“Bruhhhhhhhh what!!! Who came up with this idea?!! Genius!! The moms are exactly who [resident ‘Teen Mom’ life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant] need to be talking to!!!” one fan wrote on Instagram under the official trailer post.

“Yall lyinggggg if yall say this dont look entertaining lol,” another fan commented.

While many are excited for the new dynamic the cast’s mothers will bring to this trip, some are also nervous about the new additions.

“Yeaaa….. The mom’s are going to embarrass everyone, along with regret of inviting them!!! They gonna bring up old s*** that this year, the girls move on and healed from.. [big] mistake,” one fan commented.

“Y’all idk if my anxiety can handle it 😂 some of those moms push my childhood trauma buttons and to see them together 😬 but hey catelynn is in it so I have to watch,” another fan wrote.

“Teen Mom Family Reunion” premieres on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern/7 pm Central time on MTV.

