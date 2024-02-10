Tyler Baltierra Comments on Current Relationship with Daughter Carly’s Adoptive Parents

“Teen Mom” personality Tyler Baltierra, husband of Catelynn Lowell, is sharing his thoughts about his eldest biological child, Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis.

According to The U.S. Sun, Baltierra responded to some criticism he received after announcing he is selling images on the platform, OnlyFans. For instance, one X user wrote, “Great! What are you going to do in 10 years when the MTV money is gone and no one gives a damn about your OF? Oh, and how do you expect Brandon and Teresa to respond to this? They don’t want to be associated with this nonsense!” Baltierra replied that he would “prolly just move back into a trailer park where [he] belong[s]” if OnlyFans does not prove to be a lucrative venture. He then stated that the Davises do not approve of his lifestyle regardless of his choices.

“(And) as far as B & T go, I couldn’t please them or get their approval if I was damn Mother Teresa herself. Besides, I refuse to live my life trying to live up to anyone’s expectations besides my own!” commented Baltierra.

Carly Lowell Shared She Wanted a Different Life for Her Oldest Child While Filming ’16 & Pregnant’

The U.S. Sun reported that Brandon and Teresa Davis adopted Lowell and Baltierra’s first child in 2009. Lowell and Baltierra met with the couple in a 2010 episode of “16 & Pregnant.” Lowell, who was pregnant with Carly, explained that she wanted to give her child up for adoption so she could have a more stable household than what she experienced throughout her childhood.

“I just want her to have better than what I had. And I know that I can’t do that. So I’m doing what I think is the best. And I know that you guys can provide for her a lot more than I can,” said Lowell to Brandon and Teresa Davis.

The “Teen Mom” cameras captured Lowell and Baltierra’s relationship with Carly. The couple repeatedly shared that they have difficulty saying goodbye to her after each of their visits.

Tyler Baltierra Shared a Picture of Carly With His Instagram Followers in 2023

In August 2023, Baltierra took to Instagram to share pictures from a visit he, Lowell, and their other daughters, Rya, Vaeda, and Novalee, visit with Carly. In the caption of the post, he stated he enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with all of his biological children. He also complimented Carly for her intelligence, kindness, and her humor. In addition, Baltierra stated he believed Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis “have done such an amazing job raising her.”

“It’s pure magic watching her play with her sisters, because all you hear are echos of the same laugh & all you see are tons of hugs! They have an unmistakable connection that’s bonded between forces that are far greater than just shared dna…it’s pure transcendental magic. I never wanted it to end,” read a portion of the post.

Baltierra also expressed gratitude toward Lowell, whom he wed in 2015.

“You are the BEST MOTHER I have ever seen & this family is only a family because of YOU! You are the most courageous, loving, wise & intuitive spirit & this family is beyond blessed to have you as its beautiful matriarch. Thank you for everything you do & for everything that you are. You are loved by so many & have continued to break decades worth of inner generational trauma by your sacrifices. You are a goddess of unconditional love. I am so blessed to have you as my wife & the mother of our children…I love you more everyday! Until next time Carly, I’ll love you forever! 😍❤️🥰 #Adoption #BirthParentStrong,” wrote the MTV personality.