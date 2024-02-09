‘Teen Mom’ Stars Speak Out About Decision to Promote Controversial Page

Married “Teen Mom” stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are defending their decision to promote Tyler’s OnlyFans page, despite some backlash from fans.

Catelynn Baltierra wrote on X, “Come see what everyone is talking about 😮🙈” She then shared a very graphic video showing Tyler Baltierra in scantily dressed poses. As the video leaves very little to the imagination, Heavy is choosing not to link to it.

Tyler Baltierra Says Catelynn Baltierra Is ‘Having a Lot of Fun With It’

Your opinion is totally valid from your perception. But I’m choosing to raise my daughters with the understanding that body’s are nothing to be shameful about. They’re meant to be embraced & loved in all their various forms, especially through the freedom of expression! 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/mrQrLdNUnL — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 8, 2024

The top post on the OnlyFans page reads, “Come have fun with me while I show off my fine a** husband! 😍🥵🤭” The page has more than 13,000 likes and is offering a discount on the subscription.

The comments are disabled on Catelynn Baltierra’s X post on the page.

On his X page, Tyler Baltierra revealed the page is making six figures. “Cate buys me what the people on OF are requesting to see lmao! 🤣🤷‍♂️ & I’m not shy or shameful about my body whatsoever! She’s having a lot of fun with it, which makes it fun for me & we’ve been having a blast doing this together tbh! It’s making well over 6 figures already & has stayed in the top 1%! So everyone who chooses to hate can keep on hatin & we’ll just keep on rollin I guess! 😂😏💰💵” he wrote.

Catelynn previously told TooFab that she came up with the idea for the OnlyFans page in 2023. “I’ve brought it up a lot,” said Catelynn to the site. “I would constantly bring it up, like, ‘Dude, you should just start an OnlyFans. People are ooh-ing and ah-ing all the time, we should charge them for this.”

Tyler Baltierra Wrote That He Refuses to ‘Live My Life Trying to Live Up to Anyone’s Expectations’

Tyler Baltierra has no shame in showing some skin to make money on OnlyFans. https://t.co/01SPW1ulig — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) February 9, 2024

Tyler Baltierra has commented on his own X page since the controversy broke.

“Idk I’ll prolly just move back into a trailer park where I belong 😂 & as far as B & T go, I couldn’t please them or get their approval if I was d*** Mother Teresa herself lol 🤷‍♂️🤣 besides, I refuse to live my life trying to live up to anyone’s expectations besides my own!”

Brandon and Teresa Davis are the adoptive parents of Tyler Baltierra’s daughter, according to TooFab.

He was responding to a post that read, “Great! What are you going to do in 10 years when the MTV money is gone and no one gives a d*** about your OF? Oh, and how do you expect Brandon and Teresa to respond to this? They don’t want to be associated with this nonsense!”

He also wrote, “Your opinion is totally valid from your perception. But I’m choosing to raise my daughters with the understanding that body’s are nothing to be shameful about. They’re meant to be embraced & loved in all their various forms, especially through the freedom of expression! 🤷‍♂️”

That comment was responding to an X post that read, “I really liked Tyler and Caitlin until I saw he has an of. It’s so Degrading.”

