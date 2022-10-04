‘Teen Mom’ Star Shares Photo of Ultrasound on Instagram

Congratulations are in order for “Teen Mom” star Victoria Messer! The West Virginia native announced she is expecting twins with husband Royer Rodriguez in an August 4 Instagram post.

Victoria has been updating friends and fans on her pregnancy journey via social media. The 28-year-old recently shared a photo of the twins’ ultrasound on her Instagram story.

A “Teen Mom” fan account reshared the photo on October 3.

“[Leah Messer’s] sister shares her second ultrasound picture of the twins,” they wrote in the caption.

They added that the babies are expected to arrive on December 16, 2022.

Victoria Messer is the sister of Leah Messer. Victoria was a recurring cast member on “Teen Mom 2.”

Fans React to Ultrasound

“Teen Mom” fans expressed their excitement for Victoria in the comment section.

“Awww 🥰 so excited for her 💕,” one fan wrote.

“Wow that’s so amazing 😍,” another fan added.

“Congrats to her ❤️,” a third user added.

“Twins again in that family? How blessed they are,” a fourth user wrote.

Victoria’s sister, Leah, is also a mother to twins. The “16 and Pregnant” alum welcomed daughters Aleeah “Gracie” and Aliannah “Alli” in December 2009 with ex-husband Corey Simms.

Leah Messer on Having More Kids

Victoria may not be the only Messer sibling expanding their family. In a September interview with E! News, Leah Messer shared she is open to having more kids with fiance Jaylan Mobley.

“I think at the beginning of our relationship, I was gonna put the brakes on anything marriage-related and having more kids,” she told the outlet. “I’m open now more than I ever have been to getting married, having kids and all of that.”

Leah’s fiance Jaylan is onboard to have a kid with Leah. In the September 27 episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” Jaylan admitted he wants a child, which seemed to surprise Leah.

The conversation arose after Leah’s daughter Aleeah asked the couple, “Do you think we’ll get siblings?” referring to her sisters.

Jaylan then suggested he wants kids, telling the girls he would prefer to have a boy but “it doesn’t really matter.”

The statement caught Leah off guard.

“So you definitely want kids. Three isnt’ enough?” she asked Jaylan.

“I do. I do want a kid,” he replied.

Leah said she didn’t plan on having more kids but recently she has become more open to the idea of expanding their family.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

