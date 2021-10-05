Was Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Breakup Fake?

In the penultimate episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” that aired on September 28, 2021, fans watched as Abigail Heringer appeared to get her heart broken by Noah Erb.

The two had been coupled up for the majority of the season, and while they didn’t get much air time due to the drama supplied by the other couples on the beach, many thought that they would go the distance — perhaps they’d even get engaged on the finale.

However, on prom night, Noah ended up telling Abigail that he wasn’t sure if she was his “person,” and the two split. Abigail went into a nearby bathroom and could be heard crying, as Noah looked upset as he waited outside for her.

After the episode aired, there seemed to be some speculation about how things went down. Noah had previously told Abigail that he was falling in love with her, but she didn’t really respond to him, which may have scared him off. But some fans are wondering if the break-up was actually set up by producers. Why? Because Abigail and Noah got back together after filming. In fact, Reality Steve tweeted a photo of the pair together at a coffee shop on October 1, 2021.

Did Producers Stage Abigail & Noah’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Split?

One interesting take on Abigail and Noah’s split is that it was set up by producers. According to TikTok’s “Zachary Reality,” the couple knew that they weren’t going to get engaged — so they split to create a dramatic storyline.

“Apparently, Abigail and Noah are still together. They told producers they weren’t going to get engaged, [so] the producers forced them to break up on the show for a dramatic moment. Even though…on the finale we’re going to see them going their separate ways, they rekindled things very shortly after ‘Paradise.’

Reality Steve previously spoiled the season, and revealed that Abigail and Noah were not amongst the three couples that got engaged on the finale of the show.

Redditors seem to be on board with Zachary Reality’s theory.

“I always suspected it was a staged breakup since they got back together immediately afterwards,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the TikTok.

“I totally believe this is something the producers would manufacture, but not sure about your source,” added another, questioning Zachary Reality’s validity.

Abigail Has Been Linked to Dale Moss

It’s been an interesting week for Abigail, to say the least. The reality star, who was first introduced to the world on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” has been linked to Clare Crawley’s ex, Dale Moss.

It all started with a blind shared by DeuxMoi. The anonymous tipster said that a recent “Bachelorette” winner linked up with someone on “Bachelor in Paradise.” The vague post didn’t give anything more, but fans were on the case nonetheless.

Additional blinds sent in to other “Bachelor” fan accounts were shared, and many quickly realized that it was Dale who was the recent “winner” mentioned in the first blind. From there, Clare actually tagged Abigail in an Instagram post on September 30, 2021, and fans had the answers they were looking for.

Abigail has not spoken out publicly about the rumors, and it’s unclear what might have happened between her and Dale — and when. However, Zachary Reality believes that Abigail and Dale crossed paths before she went to “Paradise.”

