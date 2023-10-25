Abigail Heringer Gives Update on Wedding to Noah Erb

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are engaged to be married, but a wedding won’t be happening anytime soon.

The couple, who met and fell in love on “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2022, got engaged in August 2023. However, during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in October 2023, Heringer revealed that they haven’t started wedding planning yet.

“We have not touched wedding planning one bit lol,” Heringer told a fan about how things were going.

“I think it’s a mixture of wanting to enjoy our engagement season as we are not in a rush and trying not to take on too much right now! And tbh? I’m kind of dreading having to plan a wedding. Obviously I am so excited to marry my person and celebrate with our family and friends but can we just get to that day without any planning? And wedding prices are absurd don’t even get me started. We both would much rather put that money towards our future/house so that’s where we are at rn,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb Had an Engagement Party in October

Two months after Erb got down on one knee, he and Heringer gathered with family and friends to celebrate their love.

“We had the best night ever celebrating our engagement! Noah and I have been asking ourselves how we got so lucky with the best family and friends who let us borrow table and chairs, offered to help us set up and took the time to celebrate us. It wasn’t easy planning our first party with an empty house but I couldn’t be more in love with how it turned out,” Heringer captioned an Instagram post.

She ended the caption with, “Now let’s finish our house and get hitched already hehe.” Now, it sounds like Heringer and Erb are taking a beat — and fans totally support them.

“This is exactly why we decided to go to the courthouse and it was the best decision of my life. Wedding planning gave me the worst anxiety and the costs made me physically ill lol,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about Heringer’s IG response.

“I can’t fathom how much pressure they feel to have an instagrammable wedding. It sounds like eloping might be attractive to them but idk if they will,” someone else weighed in.

Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb Bought a House Together

It’s been a busy summer for Heringer and Erb, who officially purchased their first home together in Oklahoma.

“Honey, I’m home !!!” Heringer captioned an Instagram post in July 2023.

“About to enter our Chip and Joanna Gaines era because your girl bought her very first house!!! She needs a little TLC but I couldn’t be more in love. Excited to start our next chapter and for all the memories we’ll create here!!” she added.

The duo has posted some photos and videos of some of the renovations they’ve already started, like completely redoing the kitchen and giving the walls a fresh coat of paint. “We’re so close to the finish line,” Heringer captioned an Instagram post on October 16, 2023.

