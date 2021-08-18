Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Are Planning a Big Trip With Their 3 Kids

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk are getting ready to head to Hawaii with their three kids! The couple, who met on “The Bachelor,” will be flying to Maui where they purchased a home back in April.

Arie and Lauren made the announcement by way of a YouTube video in which they explained their decision to buy a house in another state — while Lauren was pregnant with twins. “So, we were on Zillow actually, looking for a second home in Tahoe,” Arie explained. “Yeah, and then randomly somehow we landed on Hawaii,” Lauren added. “And now, we’re in Hawaii!” Arie laughed.

The Luyendyks gave fans a tour of the empty home that they had purchased, and seemed excited to spend some time on an island for part of the year; Arie and Lauren will still be keeping their home in Arizona, where they plan on spending the majority of their time.

Lauren gave birth to twins Lux and Senna back on June 11, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arie Revealed That He & Lauren Are Preparing for Their Upcoming Trip to Hawaii

On August 18, 2021, Arie took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of Lauren and Alessi at a restaurant called Coconuts. “Gearing up for Hawaii by going to Coconuts,” he captioned the video.

The location, Coconuts Fish Cafe has one location in Scottsdale, Arizona, not too far from where Arie and Lauren live, and another in Maui, according to the eatery’s website.

“We will probably live there 3-4 months out of the year initially,” Lauren told Heavy exclusively. “We chose Maui, because we got married there and have some of our favorite memories there together! We also think it’s a great place to raise kids due to the laid back way of life,” she added.

That isn’t going to happen right away, however. Instead, Arie and Lauren plan to ease into things — first starting with a bit of a family vacation.

Arie & Lauren Are Calling This a ‘Trip’ Rather Than a Move & Will Be in Hawaii for a Couple of Weeks





Arie and Lauren aren’t officially moving to Hawaii, but they are planning their very first trip as a family of five.

“We are going on a trip soon, in the next few weeks. We are taking the family, and we’re going to go to Hawaii, and see if we can do it,” Arie said in a YouTube video Q&A that was uploaded on August 9. “I mean, we’re going to do it,” he added.

“Our plan is to eventually spend the summers there,” Arie explained.

While Arie and Lauren and their kids are in Hawaii, they are going to be having some work done on their Arizona house. “I can’t wait to get everybody to the beach,” he said.

Previously, Arie shared that he was excited to make memories with his kids in Hawaii. “We’re going to make all these memories here. We’re going to have the best life,” Arie said in the original YouTube announcement about the Hawaii house. “It’s going to be the perfect spot to raise our little babies,” he added.

As for why the couple chose Hawaii for the second home destination, the number one thing is that the weather is cooler than it is in Arizona. Secondly, Lauren told Heavy that she are Arie “chose Maui, because we got married there and have some of our favorite memories there together! We also think it’s a great place to raise kids due to the laid back way of life.”

