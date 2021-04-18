Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Give Major Hint About Twins’ Names at Surprise Baby Shower

Arie Luyendyk surprised his wife Lauren with a baby shower on Sunday, April 18. The couple, who met on Arie’s season of The Bachelor, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their twins.

On Sunday afternoon, Arie shared a video of Lauren, who appeared to be emotional, after he surprised her with an outdoor soiree. “You’re so cute, baby. Okay, guys. I surprised her. Successful. I got you,” Arie said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more surprised in my life,” Lauren said. She was wearing a body suit and a long-sleeved white button-up shirt as she wiped tears from her eyes. In subsequent videos, Lauren had changed into a champagne-hued dress.

The baby shower came just a few days after Lauren revealed that she had a bit of a scare at her recent ultrasound. She took to her Instagram Stories to let her fans know what happened; she didn’t feel like the babies were moving very much, and the ultrasound technician told her that the babies appeared sleepy.

While everything is okay, the scare caused Lauren to realize that she needed to pack her hospital bags, and prepare to go to the hospital, just in case. Lauren is currently 29 weeks pregnant. She has a few more weeks to go, but she wants to be sure that she’s ready, just in case anything happens.

Lauren is due in early June.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arie & Lauren’s Twins’ Initials Are ‘L’ & ‘S’

Arie and Lauren have been very candid about their pregnancy, sharing YouTube videos and consistently posting updates on their own Instagram accounts, as well as on a joint Instagram account that they’ve started for the twins.

The couple, however, has not yet shared the names they’ve chosen for the twins. At the baby shower, Arie had a large, light up sign that read “Baby” across the top, and “L&S” with a heart on the bottom.

Arie and Lauren are already parents to a daughter they named Alessi. Back in 2019, the couple spoke to People magazine about choosing the perfect name for the baby.

“I was obsessed with finding a name right away. I think it was on Christmas Day when we decided. I was looking online at girl names once we found out the gender. I found Alessia and loved it and Arie said, ‘What if we dropped the A from the end?’ And we both knew that was it,” Lauren told the outlet. “The name means possessing a charming, easy going nature, which endears her to others … a serious desire to understand heart and mind of everyone,” she added.

Alessi’s middle name is Ren, which is the tail end of Lauren’s first name.

Lauren’s Baby Shower Was Complete With a Food Truck & a Cotton Candy Machine

Arie went all out for the sweet baby shower that he threw his wife. In his Instagram Stories, he made sure to note that the food was “on point.” Not only did he have a food truck out for the occasion, but they also had a friend bring a cotton candy machine.

The food truck served up some yummy menu items from popular Scottsdale eatery Maple & Ash. It appeared as though brunch was on the menu, as Arie shared a photo of arugula on top of what looked like a fried egg.

The event was family-friendly, and many of Arie and Lauren’s friends brought their kids along. Not only was the cotton candy machine a hit, but Arie also brought in a bounce house to keep the little ones entertained.

READ NEXT: Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Buy a House in Hawaii