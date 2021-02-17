‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Shares New Pregnancy Update

Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti and her husband Jared Haibon have been trying to get pregnant for a few months now. Last year, Iaconetti stopped taking her birth control, and she has been tracking her cycle in hopes that she will conceive soon. Iaconetti is not pregnant… yet.

In a recent podcast, however, Iaconetti revealed that she had been tracking her cycle the wrong way. Most women are told that their cycles are 28 days long. Well, after taking her basal body temperature and monitoring her periods over the past couple of months, Iaconetti has learned that she has a 27-day cycle.

Following an emotional exchange with her “I Don’t Get it” podcast co-stars, Iaconetti started talking about the baby-making process. She revealed that her cycle isn’t “synced up” with her gal pals anymore, and shared some details about what she’s learned about her body while trying to conceive.

“I have been taking so many vitamins,” Iaconetti said. “[My cycle] is 27 days, but I just figured this out, which I think is going to affect the baby freaking making,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Iaconetti Recently Realized She Was 1 Day off When Tracking Her Ovulation

Iaconetti and Haibon are really excited to start a family together, and a recent discovery may change the way they plan their next steps.

In a candid chat on her podcast, Iaconetti shared that she was miscalculating her cycle, so she and Haibon were trying one day later than they should have been in order to make sure she was the most fertile.

“I literally affirmed that I’m 27 days this month. So that means that we’re like a day behind [for ovulating],” Iaconetti said. “What I’ve also been f*cking up on, and I’m really frustrated with myself… for me, it would be day 13 [after the start of my period that] would be my peak,” Iaconetti added.

She also suggested that it’s important to track your cycle when trying to get pregnant because every woman is different.

“I was doing an exact two weeks… I’ve been using natural cycles, where you take your temperature every morning when you wake up. You will see, it’s very clear, when you ovulated based on a temperature increase,” Iaconetti said. She added that your basal body temperature would be one whole degree higher when you’ve just ovulated.

Ashley Iaconetti Previously Revealed That She Was ‘Disappointed’ When She Got Her Period

In a recent True or False box that Iaconetti posted on her Instagram stories, a fan asked whether or not she was “discouraged” that she hadn’t gotten pregnant yet.

“Right now, periods make me disappointed. I wouldn’t say discouraged,” Iaconetti answered.

The couple has a lot going on lately. Aside from trying to get pregnant, they have been looking to buy a house (or build one) in Rhode Island, Haibon’s home state.

Iaconetti and Haibon tied the knot in August 2019.

