Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt Announce Big Baby News

Astrid Loch Wendt and Kevin Wendt are announcing big baby news.

The parents of a young son, who married in fall 2022 after falling in love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” are having another baby, Loch Wendt announced in her Instagram story in February 2023.

Her most recent post was a video from the couple’s wedding. But she’s been filling her Instagram story with baby news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Astrid Loch Wendt Announced That Kevin Wendt Will be a ‘Baby Daddy Times Two’

“BABY DADDY times two,” Loch Wendt wrote in her Instagram story post with hearts.

“Test results came back POSITIVE so we’re celebrating @kevin.c.wendt birthday a day early. Thank you to everyone who sent sweet messages and checked it, it means the world,” Loch Wendt wrote in the post.

The picture showed Wendt with a cake and candle that read 39.

Another picture in Loch Wendt’s Instagram story showed Loch and Wendt holding a pregnancy test.

“Can’t see the line. Auggy cries and tries to eat the stick. The dogs are uncooperative but we tried,” the caption read.

The couple are already parents; they welcomed their son in November 2021. “My whole world. Born 11/20/2021 & finally home with the rest of the @thewendtgang 🤎,” Loch wrote on Instagram.

Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt Struggled With Infertility Issues Before Becoming Parents

Wendt and Loch Wendt fell in love on “Bachelor in Paradise” season 5. They both had histories in reality television, as she was a contestant on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor.” Wendt, a firefighter, was the winner of “The Bachelorette” in Canada and went on to date Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti after meeting her on “Bachelor Winter Games,” according to US Magazine, which reported that she eventually left him for Jared Haibon, now her husband.

People Magazine reported that Loch and Wendt became engaged in 2019. They married in October 2022, according to People Magazine.

Loch Wendt posted a video to her Instagram page about the couple’s wedding, writing, “a truly magical day 🤍✨ forever grateful to the hardworking people behind the scenes who went above and beyond to make my vision come to life.”

Despite the fact they already have one child, in 2021, when they announced that pregnant, Loch Wendt wrote in a blog for People Magazine that they had struggled with infertility issues.

She wrote in the People essay:

The news is finally out — we’re pregnant and we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able to share the good news with you all! But getting to this point wasn’t easy for us. Like many couples (1 in 8 to be exact) we struggled with infertility. So, as excited as we are to celebrate the milestone of getting to 13 weeks, we also think it’s important to talk about what it took to get here.

Loch Wendt continued:

One of the things Kevin and I first connected over was our desire to have a family. As our relationship grew, our desire to have kids did too — even more so than the desire to get married — which is why we actually started trying to get pregnant in July 2019, about two months before getting engaged.

In November 2021, Loch gave birth to their son August “Auggy” William, according to an Instagram post from Wendt.

Wendt wrote on Instagram that their first child is named August William Wendt.

In August 2022, Wendt wrote about the joys of fatherhood, saying, “August has a smile that is very contagious.”

