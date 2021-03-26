Major ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Casting Update May Have Just Leaked

A new season of Bachelor in Paradise will undoubtedly be happening this summer! Less than two weeks after the Bachelor Season 25 final, new information indicates that the franchise is pushing ahead with a new season of BiP after taking a season off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Us Weekly just published an interview with former BiP star Grant Kemp, and he spilled the beans, perhaps unintentionally, about casting for the new season. You may remember Grant from Season 7 of the show (he was also on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette). He fell in love with Lace Morris, and the two got engaged only to break up a short while later. Nevertheless, Grant told Us Weekly that he was asked to join the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“They actually asked me to go on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ again a couple of weeks ago, and I said ‘no,'” Grant told the outlet. Perhaps he didn’t even realize that him sharing this information tells fans that casting for the new season has begun!

Here’s what you need to know:

The new Season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Will Reportedly Begin Filming in June

While ABC has not made any official announcements about the highly anticipated new season of Bachelor in Paradise, all signs seem to point to “it’s happening.”

Back in January, ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety “we are hell-bent on figuring out how we make ‘Paradise’ work. … Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that ‘Paradise’ is coming back on this summer.” While details surrounding how production would be handled due to health and safety concerns, fans were left with a pretty solid indication that the popular dating show would be back sooner rather than later.

Everyone’s favorite bartender, Wells Adams, also believes filming will resume soon.

“I hope to God it happens because it is the most fun show to do. And I have the best seat in the house because I just get to watch the dumpster fire burn in front of me. But I think the plan is that they’re going to do it this year,” he told E! News in early February.

In addition, Reality Steve also received some intel on the new Bachelor in Paradise season. He has reported that the show will indeed start filming in June.

“‘Bachelor in Paradise’ will film per usual in June at a location that hasn’t been announced yet and will begin airing after Katie’s season is done airing, per usual,” Reality Steve wrote in his March 10 blog.

Details About Where the Season Will Be Filmed Are not yet Known

As Reality Steve points out, it’s unclear where the new season of the show will film, due to travel restrictions, and other safety concerns due to the ongoing pandemic. For the past three seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, production, cast and crew, have quarantined and have filmed everything with everyone all in one location. This has worked for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ seasons, as well at Matt James’ season. The same is happening now for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Rob Mills also told Variety that they have a surplus of available singles to potentially join a new season.

“There are so many of them now because we have four seasons worth of people. I think we can tell that story in almost any setting, even if we have to find another bubble,” he told the outlet. Given this information, it seems a little odd that Grant would have been asked to join the show, but it’s entirely possible that there is at least one woman heading to Paradise that was hoping to meet him. Who knows?

And, in addition to those unknowns, it’s also unclear who will host the new season. Chris Harrison has been replaced for Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, but he hasn’t officially been fired from ABC. It’s entirely possible that he could make his return to the franchise this summer.

