‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2021 Schedule: How Long Are the Episodes Left?

Fans of “Bachelor in Paradise” may notice a schedule change when watching the show this week.

From now on, “Bachelor In Paradise” will air Tuesday nights for three hours– from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Times, according to Decider.

That means every Tuesday until the show culminates, there will be three-hour episodes on Tuesday nights.

That being said, there are only two more episodes of the show left. The season finale will take place next week, on Tuesday, October 5, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Times.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who Will Get Engaged?

Beware of spoilers! Do not keep reading unless you want to know who gets engaged on this season of “Bachelor In Paradise”.

The question on everyone’s mind is: who will get engaged on this season of “Bachelor In Paradise?”

According to Reality Steve, three couples get engaged this season: Grocery Joe and Serena Pitt, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, and Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn.

Reality Steve initially wrote that Grocery Joe and Pitt were not engaged, then updated his post to write that all three couples did, in fact, get engaged.

What happened to Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs?

Reality Steve writes that Kufrin ended things with Jacobs before the overnights and “they both left single.”

As for Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, the reality TV sleuth reported that things ended for them, too– he wrote that Erb was the one who called it quits. “Your guess is as good as mine. All I know is that Noah broke up with her on the show. Maybe it was amicable. Maybe the IG stuff is an act. Maybe they plan on dating post show. I don’t know. But he broke up with her on the show after a being a couple from the get go.”

Michelle Young’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

According to Reality Steve, filming is underway on this season of “The Bachelorette”, which will star Michelle Young.

According to her ABC “Bachelor” bio, Young is a teacher and lives in Edina, Minnesota.

She is a former Division I basketball player who “focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders.”

Her bio continues, “She is very adventurous in life and in appetite; she says that all of her favorite restaurants are local food trucks. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place.”

Reality Steve has gone one step further and revealed that the next bachelor will be none other than Clayton Echard, who will appear on Young’s season– that means fans haven’t even met him yet.

On September 27, Cosmopolitan reported that not only will Echard be the star of the series, but the show will be returning to Bachelor Mansion.

The one question now is: who’s hosting the show?

On September 26, Reality Steve wrote, “I don’t know who the new host is yet but I’m hearing now that’s it’s NOT Wells. As reported last month, they are looking for a new, permanent, solo host.”

“Bachelor In Paradise” will air Tuesdays from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times for the remainder of the season. The new season of “The Bachelorette” premieres Tuesday, October 19 on ABC.