Bachelor in Paradise Cast & ‘Sketchy’ Drama Revealed by Reality Steve

“Bachelor in Paradise” is in full swing in Mexico. The 8th season of the ABC dating show will be hosted by Jesse Palmer, with Wells Adams returning as the resident bartender. The new season will premiere on September 27 on ABC, according to Us Weekly.

On June 9, Palmer posted an announcement to social media as he stood at the entrance to the “Bachelor in Paradise” resort where filming takes place.

“With the power vested in me, I now officially declare Paradise OPEN!!!” the former “Bachelor” star wrote.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW.

Reality Steve Revealed the Starting Bachelor in Paradise Cast

“Bachelor” guru Reality Steve has already revealed some major spoilers for “Bachelor in Paradise” On his Reality Steve.com blog on June 17, the spoiler king revealed the starting cast. ABC has not yet confirmed the cast, but according to Reality Steve’s sleuths, the women looking for love this season in Paradise include Shanae Ankney, Jill Chin, Brittany Galvin, Hunter Haag, Sierra Jackson, Hailey Malles, Kira Mengistu, Lace Morris, Serene Russell, Genevieve Parisi, and Teddi Wright. Victoria Fuller, a “villain” from Peter Weber’s season, also showed up separately before the first rose ceremony took place, per Reality Steve.

Morris actually appeared on BIP season 3 and was engaged to Grant Kemp before their split in 2016, according to Life &Style.

As for the men, fans haven’t even met some of them yet because they are suitors on the upcoming double season of “The Bachelorette” starring Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey. The guys include Romeo Alexander, Michael Allio, Johnny DePhillipo, Justin Glaze, Brandon Jones, Logan Palmer, Jacob Rapini, Andrew Spencer, and Casey Woods.

Fans know that the show features a rotating cast, so more cast members will likely be revealed in the coming weeks.

Reality Steve Revealed Some Paradise Couples & Gave More Spoilers in an Instagram Live

Reality Steve also wasted no time in giving rose ceremony spoilers, as well as a list of contestants who self-eliminated early on. Two surprises are that fan favorites Teddi Wright and Michel Allio both quit the show just after the first rose ceremony.

In addition, Reality Steve claimed that Salley Carson, a contestant who self-eliminated during the premiere of Clayton Echard’s season – her wedding to a neurosurgeon had been canceled weeks earlier, per The Sun — pulled another disappearing act.

“[Carson] arrived and was barely on the beach before self-eliminating,” Reality Steve wrote. “What I’ve heard is that production did her dirty and she wanted no part of being there anymore, so she left. Details sketchy at this point in terms of what happened, but I’ll fill you in once I hear.”

On an Instagram Live posted on June 16, Reality Steve talked about couples that are thriving in Paradise. The blogger described Serene Russell and Brandon Jones as “the IT couple” this season and predicted they will get engaged on the “Bachelor in Paradise” beach.

Other couples that were going strong as of June 17, 2022, include Kira Mengistu and Romeo Alexander, and Genevieve Parisi and incoming cast member, Aaron Clancy.

Fans may recall that on the “After the Final Rose” special for Echard’s season, Shanae Ankney accused Genevieve of hooking up with Aaron Clancy after competing on “The Bachelor.” In an interview with Bachelor Nation, Aaron admitted to meeting Genevieve once at a bar “randomly,” but he had no idea she was from Bachelor Nation.

“She knew who I was from ‘Paradise’ and came up to me to introduce herself,” he said. “We hugged and that was pretty much the extent of it. “

But he also didn’t shut down the possibility of getting to know Genevieve better if they both made it to paradise. “I think there’s going to be love on the beach, and hopefully I’m involved in it,” Aaron said.

