Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell Opens Up About Divorce

Days after news broke of her impending divorce, Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell is opening up about her split from Evan Bass. In the latest vlog on her YouTube channel, she admits to feeling sad while adjusting to her new normal this Christmas.

“This is a weird week for me, because, um, most of you know Evan and I are getting a divorce,” said the former contestant from Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor. She wiped away tears, adding, “Said so casually, um, and I don’t know how to do Christmas alone.”

Christmas Vlog & Life Update | Carly WaddellMerry Christmas, everyone! I hope you enjoyed watching our Christmas preparations and Christmas morning! I know this video was kind've all over the place, but hey, that's 2020. Thank you to all of you who have sent me nice messages, it means a lot to me. I hope you had a great Christmas and I'm… 2020-12-26T16:45:04Z

Waddell and Bass recently announced they are separating after three years of marriage. The former couple met on season three of Bachelor in Paradise before returning the following season for their televised wedding. In addition to Bass’ three sons from a previous relationship, together they welcomed daughter Bella and son Charlie.

Throughout the video, Waddell navigated planning and celebrating the holiday as a single mother. Her parents joined her on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.

“God, I feel like such a blubbering idiot in these videos cause I just keep crying,” Waddell said before revealing her parents had left and Bass had picked up their kids leaving her alone for Christmas evening. She added, “They’re gonna be so happy and they’re gonna have so much fun, but, um Charlie has, like, never slept in anybody else’s house before and it’s not even like I’m worried about him. I’m just, it’s like hard being away from them you know.”

Waddell described her new normal as “awful,” but wanted to be “real” with her viewers.

“I’m like so strong and like I don’t cry and like I don’t, like I hate crying,” the former cruise singer explained. “Like I was just walking through the house and my parents left and I could feel like welling up in my face and I was like ‘Stop it. It’s going to be okay, it’s gonna be okay,’ and like I usually don’t let the release happen or the tears actually come out. Like I just don’t, I just don’t do that and here I am just like doing that.”

Since the news broke, Bachelor Nation fans vocalized their shock. Waddell noted their reactions while opening up about her own struggles this holiday season, saying “life is just hard and complicated and, and it’s just sad and I’m sad.”

Waddell resolved to end the holiday with wine and a movie.

Waddell and Bass Announced Their Split After Three Years

On December 23, Waddell and Bass, who first appeared on Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, released a joint statement announcing their split.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” they wrote in their joint statement to Bachelor Nation. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family.”

The statement continued, “We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

The couple became engaged in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise. Despite Waddell not originally reciprocating Bass’ feelings, a faked illness and trip to the hospital won over her heart.

Waddell Just Moved Into A New Home

Three weeks ago, Waddell revealed she had moved into a new house during the week of Thanksgiving. She shared the news during a mini home tour video on her YouTube channel.

At the time fans did not realize this move was without Bass, but she avoided her bedroom while taking viewers through the home. She did provide a glimpse of the room during her latest video, which showcased a photo of her with her kids on the wall.

“I’m here wrapping presents by myself in a room that is my own, um, I haven’t taken you in this room yet because honestly I just didn’t know…” Waddell said while she trailed off, before adding how she is still decorating the room.

Bass has not publicly spoken out about their split.

