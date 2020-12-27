Former ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Winner Announces Engagement

Another Bachelor Nation star is off the market! Jordan Kimball, a former winner of Bachelor in Paradise, got on bended knee to propose to his girlfriend of more than a year for a Christmas Eve surprise.

Kimball, who fans first met on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, announced his engagement to Christina Creedon on Instagram. In the post, he wrote, “I can’t express how lucky I am and just how deeply I’ve fallen in love with you Christina. I could cry thinking about how happy you make me. I promise to love, nurture and to protect you as long as my heart beats here on earth.”

The couple announced their relationship in November 2019. However, this is not his first engagement, leaving season five of Bachelor in Paradise engaged to Jenna Cooper. The duo split shortly after amid allegations she was cheating. He returned briefly for season six before being disqualified.

The newly engaged couple spoke to Us Weekly about their engagement.

“I’ve never been more at peace, like getting that ring, and you know, being so certain. You can really do so much with love in your heart. I try to tell folks, you know, hate is a great motivator. But there’s nothing like having love in your heart,” he said. “What a highlight this year, you know, and we made it together.”

Kimball Struggled to Coordinate the Proposal

Kimball coordinated the proposal himself, telling the news outlet, “This was not easy. She moves pretty quick.” The male model continued, “I went to her Pinterest.… I had to get her family there, I had to get her nails done, I had to get the photographer there, without her putting it all together.”

He chose to propose at the church they attend.

“I pulled it all together and it was, it was really special. So, we, we actually got engaged at a church right before service,” Kimball told the outlet. Creedon chimed in, “It’s the church that I actually, like, my entire family, grew up going there, so it was really special.”

Creedon, who works in special education, added, “Even when we were sitting in church [after the proposal], I just randomly started crying, like, pure joy…. I watch [the video] like every 30 minutes.”

Among some of the more personal details, the ring he designed with JamesAllen.com said “Mrs. Kimball” on the inside.

“Their process made the difference and making the ring special for her, me telling them about her, and you know, it really pumps you up,” he explained. “It’s a lot better than just walking into a store and saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll take that.’ It was really special and unique and built for [her].”

However, shipping delays almost prevented his Christmas Eve plans. Kimball revealed to the outlet that he had to drive to FedEx at 8:30 a.m. in order to propose on Christmas Eve afternoon.

“It all came together, [but] I was nervous.… I was really nervous when I didn’t have the ring, but once I got the ring, put my eyes on it [and] I had my hands on it, I just got this sense of peacefulness,” he said. Kimball added, “I couldn’t be happier. It was truly a magical moment, having her family there and everything, it was perfect.”

They Are Looking to Start Wedding Planning Soon

The Texas-based couple is looking at getting married next year. Despite just getting engaged, they are looking to start wedding planning any day now.

“We’re gonna start looking at venues, we might go have brunch at a venue, maybe tomorrow or next weekend,” the husband-to-be said. “Maybe we’ll get in and out of an old Rolls Royce and you know, do the soup cans behind it and all that stuff. I think we’re gonna do like a Gatsby thing, not full Gatsby not, like, feather in the hat. Really classic, you know, prohibition time … but there will be booze.”

The couple has already made big moves since first meeting in an a airport.

“We met at the airport at LAX. I helped her with her luggage. It was about twice the size of her,” he recalled of their meeting. “And so, from there, we had a few dates. We just got really close really quick. I think it was literally the moment I met her — something in her eyes — I think I knew then. And it’s been great ever since. We’ve both really been there for each other, especially throughout this year and how crazy it’s been.”

In the time they’ve been together, they both relocated for the other. “She had moved to Florida for me and now I’m here. I don’t think we could have reciprocated it any better,” he said.

Kimball’s Last Engagement Ended in Scandal

Despite getting engaged to Cooper on the beach in Mexico, the couple’s relationship ended in a rather abrupt fashion.

In 2018, Reality Steve shared salacious text messages that Cooper was cheating on Kimball. After the allegations were shared, Kimball ended their relationship.

One text included such statements as “I keep telling you that this is all for my business” and “Me and Jordan aren’t together for real. I don’t even like him let alone love him” and “He means nothing to me and never has.”

Cooper has always denied the accusations, releasing the findings of a forensic lawyer she hired as proof they were fraudulent texts. She later appeared on Reality Steve’s podcast. He retracted his previous reports and apologized to her.

In May 2019, Cooper welcomed daughter Presley with Karl Hudson.

