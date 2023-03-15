ABC Announces the Next Bachelorette

Charity Lawson is the new Bachelorette, franchise host Jesse Palmer announced at the end of “The Women Tell All” special on March 14, 2023.

“I’m the Bachelorette, I can’t even say that without crying, screaming, but I’m the next Bachelorette. Like, it’s me,” the 27-year-old said in a confessional. “I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life and it blows my mind that I can meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after.”

As the cast was filing back to their dressing rooms at the end of filming the reunion special, Palmer knocked on Lawson’s door. He asked her to play a game of “This or That” under the guise of filming a video for social media. For his last question, he asked Lawson, “‘Bachelor in Paradise’ or ‘The Bachelorette’?”

Obviously picking “The Bachelorette,” Palmer verified she was sure before telling her, “Because Charity, I want you to be our next Bachelorette.”

Reality Steve first reported the child and family therapist was primed to become the next franchise lead on March 6, 2023. He later revealed on Twitter that she was likely to be announced during “The Women Tell All” taping, with Palmer hinting in the preview at life-changing news for one of Zach Shallcross’ contestants.

Lawson’s first reaction was shock.

“Stop, is this for real?” the Georgia-native asked Palmer, tearing up. “No way. No way. Is this for real right now? Oh my god, I’m gonna cry.”

When he affirmed she was their choice, he asked if she accepted the new role.

“It’s a yes, absolutely. 100%, like absolutely,” she emphatically responded.

Lawson reflected on what it means for her to take on the role.

“I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me, being in a position like this is possible,” she added in a confessional. “I know that I will be making a lot of people proud.”

Charity Lawson Tearfully Told Her Parents the News Over the Phone

Lawson called her parents in the episode to give them the news, startling them awake.

“I stopped breathing,” her dad quipped after finding out. Her mom added, “We’re very proud of you. Of course you know that. And we’re with you every step of the way.”

Her parents’ marriage serves as a source of inspiration for Lawson.

“With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example,” ABC explained in a press release.

And eager she is, saying she is ready to get engaged “to the right person.” According to an ABC press release, that person is “honest, empathetic and values her for who she is.”

Charity Lawson First Appeared on Zach Shallcross’ Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Bachelor Nation first met Lawson on Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor.”

The duo went on their first one-on-one date in Estonia after being delayed when Shallcross tested positive for COVID-19. Making it to the top four, she took him home to Columbus, Georgia to meet her family and friends.

Shallcross eliminated Lawson at the rose ceremony after Hometown Dates, telling her, “You deserve all the love and I couldn’t give it to you.”

During their emotional goodbye, she told Shallcross the experience was “incredible,” even if leaving was “bittersweet.”

“Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her,” ABC announced in a press release. “After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love.”

