Bachelorette Contestant Reveals Hilarious Roast Jokes We Didn’t Get to See

Joe Park has lived in the background of the first few episodes of The Bachelorette. In the premiere he showed Clare Crawley an assortment of origami that he put together, including one he called, “Joe the Fox.” His camera appearances since then have been few and far between.

In the most recent episode, he was briefly shown raving about comedian Margaret Cho, who hosted a comedy roast-themed group date. None of his jokes ended up making it to air, though. And that’s too bad, because it turns out they were hilarious.

Park shared his notes from the date on his Instagram story and he took some pointed shots at a pair of his fellow contestants. But notably absent from his notes was Dale Moss (which probably explains why his jokes weren’t shown).

Joe’s Roast Had Bennett Jordan & Kenny Braasch in the Crosshairs

Bennett has become a fan favorite, especially after his roast of Dale during episode three. The Clark Kent-esque Harvard grad was on the butt end of plenty of jokes too, though. Here’s what Joe had to say about Bennett:

Bennett. Lord Bennett. Bennett is easy to hate on. He’s tall, good-looking, and obviously very rich. Clare, if you end up with Bennett, you will no doubt have a good life…for about 10 years. But. For the next 20 years you’re going to have to wear sunglasses every time you leave the house after people find out about Bennett’s $10 billion Ponzi scheme. But you and Bennett do have some things in common. Clare, I know how much you love animals. Bennett also loves animals. He just likes his skinned, tanned, and stretched. We had the pleasure of seeing Bennett’s extensive collection of shoes made from either endangered or extinct animals. No but seriously Bennett, thank you for sharing that collection. I had no idea the Dodo made for such a fine leather.

And here’s what he had to say about Kenny, the 39-year-old boy band manager:

The dodgeball game really told us all we needed to know about Kenny. Kenny is like Shaq. When you see Shaq you probably don’t think “here’s a chef” or a crossing guard or a magician. When you see Shaq you know he plays basketball. Professionally. The same way when you look at Kenny, you know he takes his clothes off. Professionally. Male model, stripper, pornstar…he’s just TOO comfortable taking off his clothes. I’m pretty sure the only reason Kenny is here is because he thought this was a Bachelorette PARTY. This is why he wears the same tank top every day. The only other things he brought are a police uniform, a firefighter outfit, and an assortment of banana hammocks.

Then Joe finished his jokes by turning the attention back on himself:

And of course, there’s me. I’m not the best looking guy here. Or the tallest. Or the richest. Or the most muscular. Or the best dressed. Or the smoothest. But. I do have something that most of these super sexy men don’t: a high school diploma. And also, for those who don’t know, I’m a doctor. How typical, an Asian doctor. But let me tell you something, I’m not just a stereotype. I’m not that good at math. I can’t fix computers. And I don’t know karate. And Clare, let me tell you, had I lost that dodgeball game, I would’ve shown you how wrong another stereotype was…in a big way.

That’s how it’s done. It’s just too bad that the televised focus of the group date was elsewhere.

Few Jokes Aside From Ones Directed at Dale Were Shown

It’s tough to know if the roast group date was really as Dale-centric as it appeared, or if strategic editing focused on anything about the show’s clear frontrunner.

After the roast, Clare was shown asking Bennett, Kenny, and Ben Smith about their jokes directed at Dale. And it seemed as though she was insulted enough by the jokes at her favorite’s expense that she opted against giving anyone on the date a rose.

It’s just too bad that the Dale jokes dominated the show, because it turns out there were some other hilarious ones that we didn’t get to hear.

