LISTEN: Kaitlyn Bristowe Releases New Song About Jason Tartick

To commemorate Jason Tartick’s birthday, girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe released a song she wrote about him.

Tartick, 32, announced the song’s release on his Instagram, writing in part, “The back story…I was on a zoom with some friends from home to celebrate the bday. Kaitlyn patiently/anxiously awaited me to finish the call. As I said ‘good bye’ to the guys, she quickly jumped over to show me that she was excited that she just released her song, that she wrote about me, to release on my birthday. The most thoughtful and kind gift I have ever been given…ever!”

“Good for Somebody” is the second single from the former Bachelorette, her first being “If I’m Being Honest.”

She explained the song’s meaning on Instagram, “My song is OUT NOW. You know why today? Because it’s Jason’s birthday and I wrote it for him. When I met Jason I always thought, ‘man, he’s going to be so good for somebody’ not realizing that was going to be me.”

Fans will recognize Bristowe and Tartick from their participation in Bachelor Nation shows. Bristowe first appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor vying for Chris Soules’ heart, before handing out the roses during The Bachelorette. Tartick also appeared on The Bachelorette during season 14 as one of Becca Kufrin’s suitors.

The Couple Met on Her Podcast

Tartick and Bristowe first met on her podcast, Off the Vine, in 2018.

“I almost canceled because I had been bawling my eyes out in an Uber, going through some crap, and I was crying on FaceTime to my dad when he came in,” wrote Bristowe on Instagram of their first meeting. “We had never met, but he hugged me, and told me he had just cried too at a charity event he came from. He looked at me and said, ‘let’s have a soft Tuesday together.’ He almost canceled as well because he had an eye infection.”

She continued, “I thought of Jason as a friend, and wanted him to be the bachelor. He actually helped me through a hard time. I just wanted him to be happy.”

The couple confirmed their romance in January 2019, making it official on social media that February.

The Couple Live Together in Nashville

While the couple is currently based in Los Angeles for the duration of Dancing With The Stars as Bristowe competes with partner Artem Chigvintsev, they are typically based in Nashville.

After being long-distance, Bristowe announced Tartick would be relocating to Music City in May on her Off the Vine podcast. “Cheers to new roommates! I can’t wait to see what things you do that drive me nuts,” said Bristowe.

At the time, they also decided to adopt a rescue dog named Ramen Noodles. “We rescued the dog, we moved in together, so we’re doing it all at once. We’re learning how we parent… so it’s a crash course and it’s going well,” Tartick said to ET’s Lauren Zima.

In December 2019, they announced they adopted another dog named Pinot.

