The Bachelorette” returns on Tuesday, October 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

New two-hour episodes will air every Tuesday night, a deviation from the show’s normal Monday night timeslot. The show was moved because “Dancing With the Stars” airs on Monday nights. A season finale date has not yet been announced.

This season’s bachelorette, elementary school teacher and former division one basketball player Michelle Young, has thirty suitors to choose from. In an appearance on Good Morning America, the 28-year-old said she didn’t shy away from having tough conversations with the contestants on her season.

“My season is right off the bat like, let’s talk about life,” she said. “I want to know what their thoughts are on being with a biracial woman or being, you know, with someone who’s a teacher or all of these different controversies and pain that we’re kind of surrounded by. I wanted to know how someone would handle that.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the new season.

About Michelle Young

Young first joined the Bachelor nation as a contestant on Matt James’s season. She finished in second place after Matt told Young he was doubting their relationship and didn’t think he could “get there with her.”

Both Young and Katie Thurston from Matt’s season were chosen to be the next Bachelorettes. Thurston’s season aired earlier this year while Young’s came second so she could film over the summer when she had a break from teaching.

According to her ABC cast bio, Young’s dream man is “confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things.” She describes herself as loyal, compassionate, and supportive.

“I was the girl picked last for prom but first for basketball,” Young says in the season 18 trailer.

The Trailer Reveals Something ‘Really Alarming’





Play



Video Video related to ‘the bachelorette’ 2021 tv schedule 2021-10-19T15:11:52-04:00

In the season 18 trailer, “The Bachelorette” hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe give Young some shocking news. “We found something that was actually really alarming,” Adam says. She goes on to explain that one of the contestants was planning out their every move on the show, rather than being genuine with her.

“It seems like there’s a rat in our midst,” one contestant says in the trailer. Others wonder whether Young had a previous relationship with a contestant outside the house and question if Nayte, a 27-year-old Canadian actor, is on the show for the right reasons.

One thing’s for sure: it’s going to be a juicy season!

The Suitors

Young’s list of suitors includes quite a few athletes, which she might appreciate as a college basketball player. Most of them are also on the older side, with the youngest contestant being 25 and the oldest being 36.

Here is the full list of Young’s suitors:

Alec, 29, Forest, Virginia.

Brandon J., 26, Portland, Oregon.

Brandon K., 29, Sulphur, Louisiana.

Bryan, 30, Houlton, Wisconsin.

Casey, 36, Parkland, Florida.

Christopher G., 27, Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Chris S., 28, New Orleans.

Clayton, 28, Eureka, Missouri.

Daniel, 26, Austin, Texas.

Edward, 27, Brownsville, Texas.

Garrett, 33, Salt Lake City.

Jack, 30, Greensboro, North Carolina.

Jamie, 32, Tacoma, Washington.

Joe, 28, Minneapolis.

Jomarri, 26, Portland, Oregon.

Leroy, 27, Durham, North Carolina.

LT, 38, Bellevue, Washington.

Martin, 28, Cordoba, Argentina.

Mollique, 36, Jameshill, Jamaica.

Nayte, 27, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Olumide, 28, Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Pardeep, 30, Brooklyn, New York.

Peter, 26, Bellmore, New York.

PJ, 30, Austin, Texas.

Rich, 32, Munroe Falls, Ohio.

Rodney, 29, Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Romeo, 32, New York.

Ryan, 30, Sanger, California.

Spencer, 25, Cleveland, Ohio.

Will, 29, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Mother-in-Law Reba McEntire Comments on Her Divorce