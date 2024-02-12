‘Bachelorette’ Shares Difficult Mom Moment

A former “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star has had plenty of new experiences over the past few months as a first-time mom. Becca Kufrin and her husband, her “Bachelor in Paradise” beau Thomas Jacobs, welcomed their first child in September 2023. She has shared plenty of ups and downs about adjusting to being a mom, and one “first” she recently faced was especially difficult for her.

Becca Kufrin Spent Her 1st Night Away From Her Baby

On February 8, Kufrin shared the details in an Instagram Story. “This is the hardest first for me. thank you for coming to my therapy session,” she wrote in text on the video she posted.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star explained, “I’m currently just sitting in the dog bed, dragging my feet over here because I’m supposed to be packing and leaving for L.A.”

While a fun getaway to see friends in Los Angeles should be something to get excited about, it was really difficult for Kufrin. She shared, “It’ll be my first night ever away from Benny. And I’m really sad about it.”

Kufrin added, “I just took a shower and cried about it. So…” She was emotional as she thought about it and explained it in her video. At some points, it appeared she was trying not to start trying again.

Then, “The Bachelorette” star tried to give herself a bit of a pep talk. “I know I have to do it. I know it’ll be good for me. It’s going to be so good. It’ll be fun.”

She explained she was going on the quick overnight trip “To see some girlfriends up there, going to a little Galentine’s event.” Even though she knew she would have fun, and get a chance to catch up with friends she seemingly hadn’t seen in a while, she was still struggling.

“But, it’s hard. It’s really hard knowing that you have to leave your baby.” The “Bachelor in Paradise” star shifted back into pep talk mode. “I know everyone has to do it at some point, so we’re all in this together.

Kufrin then let out a couple of weak, fake coughs, and quipped, “I might be sick.”

After her emotional post about having to leave Benny, Kufrin shared a screenshot of a message sent by a friend.

The friend wrote, “Constant guilt, never gets easier, but it allows you to not fully lose who you were before kids.” The friend continued, “You are just as much of a goddess warrior and its ok if tonight makes you both sad and happy at the same time.”

Kufrin replied that the message her friend sent was one she really needed. Ultimately, Kufrin went on the trip and shared some Instagram Stories along the way.