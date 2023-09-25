‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Share Name, 1st Photos of New Baby

Bachelor Nation has grown by one more, as a highly-anticipated baby arrived over the weekend.

Former “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Becca Kufrin and her BiP fiance, Thomas Jacobs, have revealed details of their son’s arrival after taking a few days to enjoy the newborn’s arrival with some privacy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Let Bachelor Nation the Baby Had Arrived

On September 23, Jacobs teased “Bachelor in Paradise” fans that his son had arrived. He took to his Instagram page to confirm the couple’s baby had beenn born and he indicated they were home.

Jacobs’ photo showed a new doormat outside the pair’s front door that read, “Baby Sleeping,” and underneath that text, it read, “Please don’t ruin this for us.” In addition, a small sign hung near the doorbell which conveyed a similar message.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star kept the caption simple, noting simply “Home 💙.” Both Jacobs and Kufrin later shared the photo via their Instagram Stories as well. Jacobs wrote, “Thankful. Blessed. Love beyond words,” when sharing the photo on his page.

When the former “Bachelorette” shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, Kufrin wrote, “Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin.”

Kufrin and Jacobs shared their pregnancy news in April. A little more than a week after that, they revealed they were expecting a boy. They told Bachelor Nation fans they had a name chosen, but they kept that under wraps until their son’s arrival.

Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin Arrived on September 21

On September 25, Kufrin and Jacobs shared the name and first photos of their newborn son via Instagram. “Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023,” Kufrin wrote in the caption.

The former “Bachelorette” continued, “No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift.”

Benson arrived at 7:45 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds. He was 21 inches long, and the “Bachelor in Paradise” couple’s announcement post included several photos of the new family of three.

Kufrin explained the reason they chose “Benson” for the baby’s first name. “Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised. Lee is for Thomas’s father who sacrifices so much for this country and others.”

As for the last name, Kufrin detailed, “And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole.”

The new mom closed out her announcement by writing, “Now we’re off to go cry again over how much we love him.”

Shortly after the Instagram post went live, Jacobs took to his Instagram Stories to share a snapshot. The photo showed him snuggling Benny on his chest as Kufrin snuggled in from the side. “My everything,” he wrote, initially writing “My family” and crossing out “family” to use “everything instead.

Kufrin also shared a separate photo on her Instagram Stories showing Benny’s feet with both of the “Bachelor in Paradise” star’s dogs snuggled up right next to him.