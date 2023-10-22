Becca Kufrin Details ‘Glorious’ Low-Key Wedding With Thomas Jacobs

Former “The Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin has found her happily ever after. She just got married to her “Bachelor in Paradise” love, Thomas Jacobs, and she took to social media to share some fun details about the day.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars welcomed their first child, a boy named Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin, in September. Now, the two quietly got married after postponing a bigger wedding due to the pregnancy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Only Planned Their Wedding a Couple of Days Ahead

Kufrin and Jacobs got married on October 13, and they revealed the news in an October 20 Instagram post. The initial post did not reveal specific details regarding their plan. On October 21, however, the former “Bachelorette” answered questions from fans in a string of Instagram Stories.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” bride wore a sleeveless knit midi maternity dress from Pinkblush and Noelle by Billini block heel mules. Baby Benny wore an infant set from H&M that included a grey bow tie and beige vest over a white short-sleeved onesie. In a subsequent Instagram Story, she noted that the beige pants in the set were too big, so the baby went without.

Jacobs wore a beige suit jacket and pants with a pink handkerchief in the pocket, white sneakers, and a white button-down shirt. Kufrin detailed that the suit was from The Black Tux.

A “Bachelor in Paradise” fan asked if the date the couple chose had any special meaning to it. Kufrin explained, “We were originally supposed to get married in Ojai on Oct. 7th… but then we found out we were pregnant so had to switch gears.”

She continued, “We wanted to go to the courthouse on the 7th to still make it official but we were just too exhausted with a 2 week old.” Instead, Kufrin revealed, “On the 11th I looked over at Thomas and asked if Friday the 13th could be a fun day to tie the knot and he said yes, if we were feeling up to it.”

The couple contacted fellow Bachelor Nation veteran Mikey Planeta and asked if he would be willing to officiate their nuptials, and the plan developed from there.

‘The Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Will Probably Do a Bigger Wedding in 2024

Another fan asked if Benny was the best man for the wedding. Kufrin replied, “He sure was, though the little gremlin had too much milk to drink and couldn’t stay awake for it.”

Kufrin and Jacobs did not have extended family with them during their wedding, because they planned it with virtually no notice. In addition to Planeta officiating, the couple’s server at Hotel del Coronado, Dylan, was their witness.

To celebrate officially becoming husband and wife, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars had champagne and burgers afterward. Kufrin joked, “Stay classy, San Diego.”

As for how the day played out, she explained the couple “Signed the official docs at the courthouse, did our 5 minute ceremony at the @delcoronado over burgers and a mezze platter.” She added, “‘Twas glorious.”

Kufrin also detailed that they probably will do a somewhat bigger event next year, as they had previously talked about doing. “Thomas wants an actual ‘wedding’ with a walk down the aisle, vows, first dance, family & friends,” she detailed.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star added, “So what my baby wants, my baby gets. We will most likely do something small with our loved ones next October but I told him he gets to plan it all.”

When asked about possible wedding bands, Kufrin shared, “Thomas gave me the most beautiful band a few weeks ago to go with my engagement ring (it’s now my daily ring).”

Jacobs wears the ring Kufrin had when she proposed to him. However, she teased, he “is also boujee AF and wants a wedding band with a million baguette diamonds all around. We’ll see if he plays his cards right.”

Bachelor Nation Fans Loved the Couple’s Lowkey Wedding

One fan noted on Reddit, “Honestly, these two seem so awesome. I love how lowkey they are. They did it for themselves and nobody else. I love them!”

“Thomas looks sooo happy, even if it wasn’t the wedding he’d hoped for. Love this kind of support for each other,” another Redditor detailed.

“I’m living for Thomas being the bougie, extra wedding diva in the relationship. Just like I’m living for Becca being the one who proposed,” added someone else.

“This is super sweet. Love that they celebrated their server, and that it was small and sweet while still clearly special,” a separate Redditor gushed.