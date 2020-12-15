Bekah Martinez Criticizes Production & Clare Crawley as The Bachelorette

Bekah Martinez rarely holds back when discussing Bachelor Nation and the interference of production. During a recent question and answer session through her Instagram Story, the Chatty Broads co-host shared her opinion on this season’s two Bachelorettes, insinuating fans saw a fake side of Clare Crawley.

When asked to pick the better Bachelorette between the season 16 leads, Martinez responded, “Honestly Tayshia [Adams] is one of the best Bachelorettes EVER [in my opinion] so no shade to Clare!! I feel like Clare was SUPER manipulated and there was an intentional effort to make the audience hate her. I still think it was the plan all along to replace her a couple weeks into filming, despite what anyone says. They basically forced her and Dale [Moss] to get engaged and leave [laugh my a** off]. I would have liked to see a REAL season of Clare.”

Martinez has documented the ever-changing rumors and news of Bachelor Nation through her podcast. As she and viewers saw, many of the rumors about Crawley came true, with her early exit engaged to Moss. The show’s production has been accused of forcing her off the season, requiring them to get engaged and preplanning Adams taking over in Crawley’s absence.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, the former Nanny spoke on Crawley’s engagement.

“It was just so obvious as a viewer at the very end that it was like the two of them were almost coerced into getting engaged,” Martinez told Us Weekly of the “spinning” she watched. She added, “It seems like they really love each other, but that was bizarre and I would be really upset as a lead.”

Martinez also commented on the pressure the couple may have to get married, telling the publication, “I feel like there’s a lot of doubters who… think there’s a timestamp on their relationship, but honestly, from what I’ve seen on social media and on TV… I think that they’re really into each other and I hope it works out for them.”

Crawley and Moss appear to still be happily engaged.

Crawley Has Insinuated That She Was Pushed out of the Show

Martinez is not the only person who thinks Crawley was forced out of the show. As the criticism was mounting of her time as Bachelorette, the Sacramento-based hairdresser liked a series of tweets. One of the tweets from Marietou Sangare read, “I think they were trying to force her out on some real. It was reported that she quit 12 days after filming and she locked herself in her room and wouldn’t come out, which was hard to believe considering how bad she wanted it.”

I think they were trying to force her out on some real. It was reported that she quit 12 days after filming and she locked herself in her room and wouldn’t come out, which was hard to believe considering how bad she wanted it. — Marietou Sangare (@SangareMarietou) October 24, 2020

Reality Steve backed up these claims, reporting, “They knew Clare would be removed at some point during this season and replaced as the ‘Bachelorette’ by Tayshia. Did Clare know? No. Did the guys know? No. But production sure as hell did.” He said early production conversations with Crawley made it clear she would be interested in Moss.

Despite the insinuation otherwise, franchise host Chris Harrison has maintained that Crawley was in control. “I would just say she has complete control,” he said during an ET interview. “This season of The Bachelorette was completely about Clare. It’s all about Clare and she will decide where we go from here. It’s totally, completely up to her.”

As viewers saw it play out on television, Harrison stopped by Crawley’s room to tell her the show could not continue as it was and asked Crawley what the next step would be. She chose a one-on-one-turned-fantasy date and the two were shortly engaged.

It appeared roughly a day passed before Adams stepped in as lead despite a required quarantine period. Harrison has told Heavy that Adams took a leap of faith, not even knowing if Crawley would end up leaving.

Crawley and Moss Have Responded to Their Haters

Following their early exit, Crawley and Moss have taken to social media to showcase their relationship. Though, that does not make the couple impervious to the criticism being thrown at them.

Crawley recently shared a photo on Instagram to reintroduce herself away from her television edit. “Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you,” she wrote. She added, “And just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another.”

While their season was still airing, Moss took to Instagram in an eight-and-a-half minute video responding to haters. While they could not be out as a couple at the time, many inferred his comments to be in defense of Crawley who has taken the brunt of attacks.

“I know in my lowest of lows and my darkest of times, there’s certain things I would never say or do to my worst enemy that I’ve seen all over the Internet to countless people,” he said. “Literally just as a human being think about your words and the effect they have on the people around you. And also think about what it says about you as a human being if you can project hate and project those things. It’s bothersome. But I think that’s where you can take a look at self and really analyze who really needs to do the work.”

READ NEXT: Does Blake Moynes Get Eliminated on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Tonight?