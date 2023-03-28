Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Is ‘Unwell’ Following Engagement

Bachelor Nation alum Alexis Waters is an engaged woman. Her longtime love Tyler Fernandez proposed while celebrating her 30th birthday on a boat in Miami, Florida with her family and friends, she revealed in her Instagram Story.

Rachel Lindsay first broke the news, according to Us Weekly, in her Instagram Story. She shared a video of the newly betrothed couple on March 25, 2023, writing, “Omg @Alexiswaters_ I am so happy for you! I can’t handle it!!! Big congrats.”

The next day, Waters posted a selfie in her Instagram Story showing off her oval-cut diamond ring. In the snapshot, she is in bed donning a captain’s hat. “30, engaged & unwell….” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone for all the love this weekend.”

Fans first met Waters on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor,” famously exiting the limo in a shark costume that she claimed was a dolphin. She also briefly competed in season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

A Bachelor Nation fan account shared a video of the proposal on Instagram, with one commenter writing, “Is this the dolphin girl?!”

Waters responded, “YES AND I SAW DOLPHINS RIGHT AFTER HE DID IT.”

The couple went public with their relationship in September 2017, becoming Instagram official shortly after her season of “Bachelor in Paradise” finished airing. A year later, Waters revealed on Instagram that they had moved in together. Though, while speaking with Us Weekly in April 2022, Waters explained that there was no reason to rush an engagement.

“The only jewelry that I’m worried about now is hoops,” she told the outlet. “I mean we’re both hustling hard right now, just focusing on our businesses. We know we’re gonna be together so there’s no rush and he’s he got a little lucky because like I’m young still. So he’s got time.”

Waters is the founder of Hoops Nation By Alexis and the host of the “Girls Night with Alexis Waters” podcast.

Alexis Waters Credits Kaitlyn Bristowe for Finding Her Fiancé

I honestly have to thank @kaitlynbristowe for not picking @viallnicholas28 who later became the #Bachelor where I met @TheRachLindsay who introduced me to my future husband ❤️ #IsThatCreepy? — Alexis Waters (@awatazzz) June 26, 2018

Waters may not have found love on television, but in a roundabout way, Bachelor Nation did set up her engagement. In a 2018 tweet, she thanked Kaitlyn Bristowe for kicking off a domino effect that led her to Fernandez.

“I honestly have to thank @kaitlynbristowe for not picking @viallnicholas28 who later became the #Bachelor where I met @TheRachLindsay who introduced me to my future husband ❤️ #IsThatCreepy?” she wrote on Twitter.

Viall competed on two seasons of “The Bachelorette” and on “Bachelor in Paradise” before becoming a franchise lead. Lindsay was among Waters’ co-stars from that season.

Alexis Waters’ Bachelor Nation Friends Celebrated Her Engagement

Waters’ mom ,Tracey, celebrated her daughter’s big day on Instagram, sharing photos of the proposal.

“She said Yes!!!! ❤️💍Congratulations to our daughter Alexis and Tyler!” Tracey captioned the carousel. “To new beginnings!! Happy Birthday Alexis!!💐. #wherearemysunglasses 🤣😆”

Waters’ Bachelor Nation friends celebrated the news in her comments.

“Love these. The last pic makes me smile so hard,” wrote Astrid Loch, referencing a photo of Waters posing with her mom and sister.

Danielle Lombard, who also competed in season 21 of “The Bachelor,” commented, “What a way to bring in your thirties 🥳😍❤️ Congratulations Tracey! Couldn’t be happier for you and your family!”

Another franchise fan-favorite, Raven Gates, added, “So happy for her & you all ❤️”

