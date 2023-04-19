Serena Pitt Shares Update on Destination Wedding

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile will be getting married in Charleston, South Carolina. In since-expired Instagram stories, Pitt revealed she made her last trip to the city before their destination wedding in September 2023.

“Such a gorgeous day in Charleston! Next time we go will be our WEDDING AHHH,” she wrote on one slide.

In the next, she posed with her wedding planner Christine Janda. Pitt wrote, “I HAVE TO shout out our AMAZING planner Christine and her team for making this trip so wonderful.”

The couple got engaged on season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” While they revealed on Instagram that they are planning a September 2023 wedding, they were legally married in October 2022.

They previously revealed on YouTube that they had settled on The Cedar Room in Charleston, South Carolina. As Amabile said during a tour of the venue, it is 8,000-square-feet and the “ceilings are super high.”

In an interview with Bachelor Nation, Pitt said venue hunting had been their favorite part of the planning process with other destination contenders being Austin, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee.

“Truthfully did I ever think that I would be getting married in Charleston, South Carolina? No,” Pitt admitted in a YouTube vlog. “I mean, we don’t really have any personal connection to this place but I just think us getting married here will like give us a personal connection. Like this place will become special because it will be where we had our wedding.”

She joked that the city’s only detractor was its humidity.

Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Are Prioritizing the ‘Guest Experience’

The Bachelor Nation stars shared details about their upcoming nuptials in a YouTube Q&A, answering one fan’s questions about their top three priorities for the big day.

“Guest experience, we want people to have a really good time. Us included, but we want it to just be like fun and great energy and really enjoyable for everyone to be there,” they explained in the video. “A bar, that’s just like, a bar that you want to hang out at. That you’re comfortable. I would say the third is food and beverage, yeah. We want good food. We want good drinks.”

They revealed they are forgoing a large wedding party, having just their siblings as Maid of Honor and Best Man. Pitt also explained that they are waiting until their ceremony to start wearing wedding rings or for her to change her last name.

Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Legally Married in an October 2022 Courthouse Wedding

Pitt and Amabile announced their wedding on Instagram, sharing a video of their low-key courthouse ceremony. For the 9:45 a.m. affair, they donned black pants and sweaters.

“JUST MARRIED !!” they captioned the joint post. “We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice!”

In a YouTube Q&A, they confirmed Pitt was not pregnant and squashed rumors of a shotgun wedding. As they explained, it took about three weeks to plan with only their family knowing ahead of time. With COVID-19 protocols still in place, their only witness was fellow franchise alum and friend Natasha Parker who filmed the whole thing.

“Sorry for squealing Lolol SOOO HAPPY FOR YOU,” Parker commented on their post. She added, “Literally in tears 🥹😍♥️”

Parker was joined by an onslaught of franchise stars who shared their congratulations, including Becca Kufrin, Mike Johnson, Jason Tartick, Serene Russell, Rodney Mathews, Rachel Recchia, Rachel Kirkconnell, Michael Allio and Jesse Palmer.

For their first meal as husband and wife, they revealed on YouTube that they enjoyed breakfast at the Golden Diner in New York City.

