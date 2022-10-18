​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 7

Chaos erupted in Mexico after Jesse Palmer’s latest bombshell announcement. In a first for “Bachelor in Paradise,” the relationships are being tested in the “Split Week” twist.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

As Palmer told the beachgoers, the women had to immediately pack their bags. In their stead, five new women were brought in to mingle with the men.

Going into “Split Week,” the women are :

Jill Chin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lace Morris, Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

Danielle Maltby, Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor”

Kate Gallivan, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Eliza Isichei, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jessenia Cruz, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Sarah Hamrick, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Florence Alexandra, Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise Australia”

The current lineup of men includes:

Jacob Rapini, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Rodney Mathews, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Aaron Clancy, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Is anyone else headed to paradise? What does the twist mean for the current relationships? Here is what you need to know:

The Women Face an ‘Uncertain Future’

Split Week is officially underway, with ABC teasing an “uncertain future” for the original women. At the end of the last episode, most of the women were left to question the status of their relationships and ponder quitting the series.

As Lace Morris points out in a preview, “We don’t even know where we’re going.” But, according to the episode description, they will spend their week in an “air-conditioned estate.” The Bachelor Nation stars will not be alone for long, joined by “five new hopeful hunks” looking for love.

As “Bachelor in Paradise” announced on Instagram, the new men include:

Adam Todd (Bachelorette Australia season 6)

Alex Bordyukov, Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Olu Onajide, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Rick Leach, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Norris, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Onajide and Leach’s time is short, with Reality Steve reporting both leave after not forming a connection.

Danielle Maltby, who arrived in time for the second rose ceremony, was noticeably absent from the women at the new estate. Last viewers saw, she was enjoying a date with Michael Allio.

Not All Relationships Will Survive Split Week

The last rose ceremony ended with eight burgeoning relationships, but thanks to Split Week, those are all in jeopardy. As a promo teases, “Split Week becomes a total split show.”

The five women introduced at the end of episode 6 include:

Kate Gallivan, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Eliza Isichei, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jessenia Cruz, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Sarah Hamrick, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Florence Alexandra, Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise Australia”

To kick off their first night in Mexico, they will have “a wet-and-wild pool party,” according to the episode description. It adds, “The next morning, a wave of dates will send sparks flying for some while others fan their former flames, but who will stay faithful and who will stray?”

According to Reality Steve, at least four couples will go their separate ways.

As the blogger reports, Rodney Mathews ends his relationship with Lace Morris after developing a connection with Isichei. The newly formed couple is seen kissing in a promo, with Cruz declaring him “smitten.”

Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini are another duo who will not see another week. She leaves after Rapini decides to pursue Gallivan, Reality Steve reports. As he is seen telling the newcomer in a promo, “Is she my person? I really don’t think so.”

Rapini and Gallivan’s relationship is short-lived, with the contestant from Clayton Echard’s season moving forward with Logan Palmer. As Reality Steve reveals on his blog, Shanae Ankney will become entrenched in another love triangle with a contestant who has yet to arrive.

And while viewers saw Brittany Galvin worry over the future of her new relationship, both she and Andrew Spencer develop connections with newcomers. According to Reality Steve, Spencer will give his next rose to Cruz and Galvin will pursue Tyler Norris.

“It felt so right and I just forgot about Andrew,” Galvin says in a promo. “I’m going to take my time getting back.”

Sarah Hamrick Leaves Early

One of the Split Week newcomers leaves before the third rose ceremony of the season, according to Reality Steve.

As the blogger reported, “Sarah Hamrick had to leave the beach because her grandmother died. I believe this was before rose ceremony #3 happened.”

Justin Glaze Returns to Paradise

Justin Glaze is returning to the beach, according to Reality Steve. The runner-up on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” was sent packing after the second rose ceremony.

He returns because of his interest in Eliza Isichei, the blogger reports. However, at the rose ceremony after Split Week, she chooses Rodney Mathews over him.

“But then I guess she walked Justin out, then when she came back, she had a conversation with Rodney and basically felt pressured to give him a rose, so they broke up and both left the beach,” Reality Steve wrote. “I have no idea if Eliza and Justin are a thing post show now.”

Kate Gallivan Is the New Villain

There is a new villain in Mexico. According to Reality Steve, it is none other than Kate Gallivan.

“I am thrilled to be here, kicking the other girls out,” she says in a promo for the episode. “It gives us an extreme advantage. Makes me want to drink margaritas and talk to boys.”

As the blogger revealed, she comes in between two existing relationships.

“Kate is possibly next villain. She arrived during [Split Week],” wrote Reality Steve. “Then Jacob left Jill for Kate. Jill went home. Then at some point, Kate got with Logan, and they’re now a thing, so Jacob went home. When Lyndsey came on the beach, there weren’t many options, so she asked Logan, Kate told him she didn’t want him going on a date, so Lyndsey just went home.”

Who Else is Coming to Paradise?

At least six more beachgoers are expected to arrive on this season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” according to Reality Steve.

The three men expected to hit the beach are:

Hayden Markowitz, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Twins Joey and Justin Young, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

The final three women expected to arrive in Mexico are:

Mara Agreat, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Ency Abedin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lyndsey Windham, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

