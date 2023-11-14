Blake Horstmann & Giannina Gibelli Share Baby News

Blake Horstmann is going to be a dad.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star and his girlfriend, Giannina Gibelli, are expecting their first child together.

“First comes love, then comes baby H,” Gibelli captioned a joint Instagram post shared on November 14, 2023. “We’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024,” she added.

Horstmann rose to reality television fame on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He went on to try to find love on “Bachelor in Paradise” before meeting Gibelli. Meanwhile, Gibelli also got her start on reality TV, appearing on the first season of “Love In Blind” on Netflix. Although she did end up getting engaged to Damian Powers, the things didn’t work out.

Blake Horstmann & Giannina Gibelli Received Love From Bachelor Nation

Horstmann and Gibelli first met while filming season 1 of “All Star Shore” in late 2021. The two quietly started dating before taking their romance public. The main reason for their secretive relationship was that they needed to keep things under wraps until “All Star Shore” aired.

The two moved in together about a year later and haven’t looked back. Their friends within Bachelor Nation are thrilled to hear that they are starting a family together and expressed such in the comments section of their Instagram pregnancy announcement.

“Congrats to you and your growing family! Welcome to the best part of life,” Kufrin wrote.

“Omg! So happy for you both. G you look AMAZING,” read Serena Pitt’s comment.

“I am so damn happy for you two, love you guys! Congratulations,” said Jason Tartick, who also appeared on Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

“This is the first pregnancy announcement this year I’m fired up to see. Congrats you guys,” added Adam Gottschalk.

