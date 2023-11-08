Fans Notice Something Curious About Theresa Nist’s Instagram Activity

Finale spoilers for the first season of “The Golden Bachelor” have not been posted, causing fans to speculate on who might win Gerry Turner’s heart.

As Turner struggles with sending women home as he narrows down the group, some fans are looking for hints on what the final outcome might be. And some have turned to Reddit to share their theories.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Golden Bachelor.”

According to Reality Steve, Turner will give his final two roses to Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist, despite telling Faith Martin that he loved her. From there, however, the spoiler king has yet to confirm who (if anyone) Turner proposes to.

Some sleuths have taken it upon themselves to pay close attention to what’s been going on outside of the show. And some curious comments and “likes” on Nist’s Instagram page have some people convinced that she ends up with Turner in the end.

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist Liked Comments of People Suggesting She Received Gerry Turner’s Last Rose

Nist has been relatively active on social media since she returned home from filming “The Golden Bachelor.” And, in recent weeks, she’s been going through and liking some of the comments that people have been leaving on her posts.

Below are some of the comments that Nist has liked since October 2023.

“You look really happy Theresa. I wonder why,” someone wrote on Nist’s post on October 28, 2023. The Instagram user added a red heart and a winky face — and Nist liked the comment.

“Fingers crossed that you get the rose. I think you are the perfect match for him,” read a comment liked by Nist on November 1, 2023.

“You definitely get the last rose,” another Instagram user said.

“Congrats on him choosing you! I think you’ve given it away. Hope my gut is right,” a fourth person added.

Fans Think Faith Martin Has Spoiled Her ‘Golden Bachelor’ Ending

Although Reality Steve has confirmed that Martin won’t be getting a rose after the Hometown Dates, fans think that she has also strongly hinted that she’s not Turner’s person.

Martin took to Instagram on November 6, 2023, to share a post of fitness trainer Brock O’Hurn.

“This man is beautiful inside and out! Just had lunch with him. Such a beautiful soul! I love nice people,” she captioned the snap. She then uploaded a photo of her sitting with O’Hurn.

“I was lucky enough to have this young man sit next to me at lunch! Charming and kind and so sweet,” she wrote in the caption.

However, once people started speculating in the comments, she made a small edit.

“He looks like he could be my sons brother! And young enough to be my own son,” she added.

While Martin didn’t seem to be suggesting that she was in a relationship with O’Hurn, her posts certainly got “Bachelor” fans talking.

Meanwhile, “The Golden Bachelor” will wrap up in a couple of weeks. The November 9, 2023, episode is “The Women Tell All” and the show will resume on November 16, 2023. The finale is expected to air one week after Thanksgiving — on November 30, 2023.

