Brad Womack Voted ‘Most Attractive’ Bachelor in New Study

Former “Bachelor” lead Brad Womack has been voted the best looking star in the franchise in a new poll conducted by online casino expert’s Online-Gambling.com. The experts used what is called the Golden Ratio theory to create a list based on all of the past leads of the show.

“The Ancient Greek theory considers the width and height dimensions of the face to determine what is to be the ‘perfect’ structure and, therefore, the most attractive. The score is calculated using the popular beauty measuring app Golden Ratio Face. Each Bachelors portrait was processed by the app and given a score out of 10, with the higher the score meaning, the more attractive they are,” reads a press release sent to Heavy.

Texas-based Womack scored an 8.54, more than one full point higher than the runner up, season 10’s Andy Baldwin, who scored a 7.32. In third place is Byron Velvick from season 6.

Brad Womack’s Look Has Drastically Changed Since His Time on the Show & Some Fans Think He Looks Unrecognizable

In November 2022, former “Bachelor” franchise host Chris Harrison shared a picture of himself with Womack, who both live in the same neighborhood in Texas. Fans couldn’t get over just how different Womack looks these days, sporting a full beard complete with some gray hairs woven in.

Many fans felt that Womack, who turned 50 on November 10, 2022, looked completely different from his time on the show.

“Ah so good to see Brad! Loved his season,” one person commented on the post at the time.

“Great pic, handsome but Brad the beard has to go,” someone else added.

“No wayyyyyy!! I miss the best bachelor host! You are a legend Chris. So is Brad lol,” a third comment read.

In his time since “The Bachelor” — Womack appeared on two seasons, 11 and 15, getting engaged to Emily Maynard on the latter, though the two didn’t make it — Womack has lived a very private life and isn’t on social media. He was most recently romantically linked to Jena Mayzing, though the most recent photo of them together is from 2021.

Sean Lowe Came in Last Place in the Online-Gambling Study, Ranking as the Least Attractive ‘Bachelor’ Star

All of the former “Bachelor” leads up through the most recent — Zach Shallcross — were part of the new study. As far as some of the most popular “Bachelor” stars go, Arie Luyendyk Jr. is in fifth place, Matt James is in ninth, Chris Soules in spot 17, and Peter Weber in 25th.

Honorable mentions would include Nick Viall, who is ranked 18th, Bob Guiney, who is in 16th, Ben Higgins, who is 10th, and Colton Underwood, who is in 11th.

Perhaps the man with the most successful love story to come out of the franchise, Sean Lowe came in dead last. He was given a rating of 5.37.

Lowe appeared on season 17 and married his pick, Catherine Giudici, in a televised wedding that aired in 2014. The two are still married and have three children together.

