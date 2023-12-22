Brayden Bowers Shares ‘End of an Era’ With New Look

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Brayden Bowers is known by viewers to have a rather unique, eclectic look. During both “The Bachelorette” and BiP, he had people talking with his curly hair, mustache, earrings, scarves, necklaces, and other accessories. He just made a significant change to his look, though, and it has Bachelor Nation talking.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brayden Bowers Shaved off His Mustache

On December 21, Bowers took to Instagram to reveal the big change. He used the Sarah McLachlan song “Angel” to accompany the surprise he had for fans. In his caption, he wrote, “I mustache a question… Why???? End of an Era.”

Bowers added, “RIP to the greatest mustache I’ve ever had. It was more than just a stache… it was a friend.” The “Bachelor in Paradise” star added comical hashtags to his caption as well. “Till I grow it out again,” “I’ll miss this stache,” and “I feel naked without it” all signaled his sadness over bidding farewell to that particular component of his look.

The video started with a blank red screen and the McLachlan song playing. Then Bowers appeared, and he had an electric shaver in his hand as he stood in the bathroom.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star noted he had “f*cked up” on his mustache. He said, “And this, my friends, is goodbye,” as he raised the shaver to his upper lip. After shaving off the mustache, the video shifted to show a clean-shaven Bowers.

Bowers’ look truly changed significantly with the removal of his mustache and scruff. He said, “RIP to the greatest mustache I’ve ever had. December 21, 2023,” and that was the end of the video.

Bachelor Nation Loves Bowers’ New Look

Bowers did not have a full mustache during most of his time on Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette.” However, a peek at his Instagram page shows the mustache was present more often than not back to his earliest posts in May 2022.

Bachelor Nation had definitely gotten used to Bowers having the mustache and had plenty to say about its removal.

Christina Mandrell, who is Bowers’ current flame and had been on Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor” seems happy with the change. She commented, “Went from Johnny Depp to Orlando Bloom. I’m fine with it.”

Bowers replied to his lady love by joking, “We made some good memories with that stache.”

Someone commented under Mandrell’s note, “If you could just get him to loose (sic) the earrings and women’s scarves…..maybe then we’ll ‘believe’ it.” She didn’t hesitate to clap back at that one with a spicy retort.

“I find his earrings sexy, and speaks volumes about his secure and self-assured nature. And those scarves? Well, let’s just say he knows how to use them in ways that go beyond stereotypes.”

“As long as you never cut your hair,” teased fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” star Tanner Courtad. Bowers reassured Courtad by replying, “Don’t worry I won’t!”

Fellow “Bachelorette” contestant Spencer Storbeck reassured Bowers with his comment. “Alas, the bitter sweet mustache farewell. Don’t stress my friend, that lip sweater will grow back even warmer next year!”

Fans seemed mostly on board with the change.

“Kinda gives me heath ledger vibes,” one follower noted.

“That boy is hotter than hot with a stash or with out. I’m truly happy for you bud,” raved another.

A few of Bowers’ followers commented with long, sad versions of “No!” Some suggested his new look was similar to that of the character of Lord Farquaad from the movie “Shrek.”

“Boy band vibes,” suggested someone else.