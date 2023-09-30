Bachelor Nation Pair Celebrates Major Relationship Milestone

During season 27 of “The Bachelor,” Zach Shallcross fell in love with contestant Kaity Biggar. The two got engaged during their final rose ceremony, and they have been doing great ever since their finale aired in April.

Luckily for Biggar and Shallcross, they were both already based in Austin, Texas before filming their season. That meant they did not have to date long-distance like many other franchise couples do. They kept their separate places for a few months, but in July, Biggar revealed on Instagram they had moved into their first place together. Recently, the Bachelor Nation duo hit another milestone in their relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zach Shallcross & Kaity Biggar Celebrated a Major Anniversary

On September 26, both Biggar and Shallcross took to social media to gush over the first anniversary of the day they met. Shallcross posted about the meaningful date on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “The love of my life. Can’t believe it’s been one year since I’ve met you.”

Biggar posted on both her TikTok and Instagram pages. Her Instagram post contained several photos, along with a brief video clip of the moment she stepped out of the limousine and greeted Shallcross.

In the caption of her post, Biggar wrote, “September 26th, marks the first day I looked into those hazel eyes.” She continued, “This year has been filled with the best belly laughs, romantic dates, and unforgettable adventures. In this time, we have grown as individuals and as partners, learned from one another, and handled each others hearts with care.”

“The Bachelor” winner acknowledged the couple found one another in a “very unconventional way,” and admitted at times, it was “testing & unpredictable.” Despite the challenges they have faced, Biggar said their relationship is also her “favorite adventure yet because it led me to you.”

She called Shallcross her “partner, confidant, and best friend,” and thanked him for showing her “the sweetest and softest form of love.”

Shallcross commented on his fiancee’s post with a sweet note of his own. “You are my entire world babe!” Living life with you has been all I could have imagined and so much more.”

“The Bachelor” star also wrote, “You are the woman of my dreams and I appreciate every single thing you do. I will always protect your heart. I love you more.”

Bachelor Nation Showered Biggar & Shallcross With Love

On TikTok, Biggar shared a video compilation of the couple’s kisses over the past year. “This day, last year was our first kiss,” she noted in the caption. She used Katy Perry’s song “Teenage Dream” as the background and included a handful of sweet, and sometimes silly, smooches.

“The Bachelor” fans flooded both social media posts with notes of congratulations.

“I’m so happy y’all are doing this life together I’ve been cheering for you since you were outside his hotel room w/ a gift basket,” wrote one TikTok follower.

Another declared, “The best! I knew it was you two from night #1!”

“Zaity’s love 💕 is off the charts!🥰🙌” someone else gushed.

Fans were not the only ones swooning over the posts, as a few other Bachelor Nation personalities were as well.

“This makes me so happy,” noted Susie Evans.

Ariel Frankel, who was one of Shallcross’ final three women on “The Bachelor,” commented, “Love you beyond and unbelievably happy for you both!”

“Love this,” Mike Johnson stated.

“Y’all are my fav,” declared Mercedes Northrup, who had also been on Shallcross’ season.

Notes from fellow “The Bachelor” season 27 contestants Victoria Jameson, Jess Girod, and Davia Esther also appeared in the comments section of Biggar’s post.