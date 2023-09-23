‘Real Housewives’ Newcomer Appears to Openly Flirt With Single Bachelor Nation Star

A“Real Housewives of New York City” star appears to have her eye on one of Bachelor Nation’s hottest hunks.

After hearing a clip of Andy Cohen and “Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron talking about her on Cohen’s “Radio Andy” show, RHONY newcomer Brynn Whitfield made it known that she’s open to getting to know the single reality star.

Whitfield and Cameron will meet up in person to guest on “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Brynn Whitfield Posted a Flirty Response to a Comment Tyler Cameron Made About Her

Cameron is best known for his stint on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” where he landed as runner-up. During a September 2023 appearance on “Radio Andy,” Cameron told host Andy Cohen that he’s currently single.

“I’m dating nobody right now,” he said. “I’m putting myself back out there.”

Cohen then said he’s also putting Cameron back out there – with Whitfield, who is one of the cast members of the revamped “Real Housewives of New York City.” “You’re going to be on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Sunday with one Brynn Whitfield,” he said, before asking Cameron if he knew anything about the RHONY star.

“No, but everyone I’ve everyone I’ve talked to about her says she’s electric,” the Bachelor Nation fan-favorite said. “She’s a ton of energy, she’s a lot of fun.”

Cohen admitted he became “excited” when he was able to cast Cameron and Whitfield on a WWHL episode together. “She’s lovely and she is super smart,” he told Cameron. “And she’s beautiful…she’s just got a great spirit.”

Cameron noted Whitfield has “great dimples” as well, to which Cohen agreed.

Whitfield, 36, caught wind of the exchange and posted a comment on Instagram. “Heart & ovaries officially activated😌😏,” she wrote in a flirty response directed to Cameron.

When a fan commented that they wished they could hear such an awesome conversation about themself, Whitfield replied, “Literally I was thinking the same thing…gave me probably the best feeling in the world. Every woman in the world deserves to overhear a convo like this.”

Brynn Whitfield Previously Revealed the Reality TV Guys She’d ‘Swipe Right’ For

On the new season of RHONY, Whitfield has said she is ready to settle down. “I want someone who wants a family. I want to be a mom,” she told her co-star on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City.”

It also appears Whitfield has no problem with dating reality TV guys. During a previous appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the RHONY star told Cohen she was crushing on “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose. “I have a little secret. I think Shep’s cute,” she said, before admitting that they are both commitment phobes.

According to BravoTV.com, Whitfield also played a game in which she revealed which Bravo guys she’d swipe right for on a dating app. Contenders included Amir Lancaster of “Southern Charm: Martha’s Vineyard” and Below Deck’s” Capt. Jason Chambers.

Whitfield, whose RHONY tagline includes the phrase, “Make me mad and I’ll date you’d dad,” also revealed that she is open to dating guys aged 29 up until the age of any guy who is “still breathing.”

