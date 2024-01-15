Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert Share Exciting News With Fans

One of Bachelor Nation’s success stories has shared some exciting news with fans. Dean Unglert and his wife, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, have officially purchased a home in Colorado and are official residents of the Centennial State.

“We’re officially Colorado residents! Living in the best place in the world: the roaring fork valley,” Unglert captioned the joint post. “It’s funny how when I was a kid all I wanted to do was get out of here. Now that I’m old and blonde, I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,” he added.

Miller-Keyes and Unglert put an offer on a house in the fall of 2023. “We saw two houses with our Realtor, and the second house is the one,” she said on the October 9, 2023, episode of the “Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds” podcast.

Fans Congratulated Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert on Their Big Move

Although it has been in the works for a few months, Miller-Keyes and Unglert — who changed their last names to “Bell” after tying the knot in 2023 — wanted to make thing official by sharing their big news on social media.

In the pics, the couple posed on the front porch of the home with Unglert holding a sign that read, “Welcome to colorful Colorado.” Fans took to the comments section to congratulate the duo.

“My favorite couple from paradise. When dean said it’s the best best decision you’re gonna take when he asked you to leave ! And now thissss. It was indeed the best decision !!!” one person wrote.

“So happy for you two,” someone else added.

“I know that house- beautiful spot! Welcome to the valley!!” a third comment read.

“Congratulations! I was the exact same. Grew up in CO. Couldn’t wait to explore and now I’ll never leave. Howdy Neighbors!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert Previously Gave Details About Their New Home

Miller-Keyes and Unglert met on season 6 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Although they developed feelings for one another on the show, they didn’t make it to the finale and Unglert self-eliminated. He later came back to ask Miller-Keyes to leave Mexico with him.

In June 2020, they couple revealed that they had exchanged commitment rings, according to People magazine. In October 2022, the two made things official by getting engaged. A little less than one year later, Miller-Keyes and Unglert exchanged vows in Meredith, Colorado, and celebrated at a camp-themed reception.

“I loved summer camp more than anything growing up, so we incorporated some camp themes throughout the weekend, like field day, to really allow everyone to get to know each other,” Miller-Keyes told People following the nuptials.

Before moving into their new home, the couple couldn’t help but share some of the things that made them fall in love with this house in particular.

On the “Help! We Such at Being Newlyweds” podcast, they shared that the home was located on a golf course just outside of Aspen.

“It’s perfect for kids and we wouldn’t have to move again,” Miller-Keyes explained.

