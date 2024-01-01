Fans Shocked After Apparent Kaitlyn Bristowe & Zac Clark Romance Goes Public: ‘Trash’

Former “Bachelorette” lead Kaitlyn Bristowe appears to be dating Zac Clark. Fans may recognize Clark from his time on Tayshia Adams‘ season of “The Bachelorette.” He ended up down on one knee on the finale.

Unsubstantiated rumors about the two have been circulating for months, but new photos and videos taken on New Year’s Eve appears to show the apparent couple together.

“Turned my house into a 1920s speak easy. No regerts. Happy new year,” Bristowe captioned an Instagram post that included pictures from her NYE party. Other photos and videos were

Shortly after, various photos and videos from the evening popped up on social media, and eagle eyed fans noticed that Bristowe appeared to be hanging all over Clark. Although she hasn’t addressed the videos head on, she did take to her Instagram Stories to share a quote.

“The vibe for 2024 is messy authenticity over fake perfection,” the quote read. Bristowe has turned the comments on her party post off and later took to her Instagram Stories to share a message she received from a fan that suggests that the rumors about her and Clark are true.

“You are trash ew,” someone wrote.

“Not some of you treating me like I murdered someone,” Bristowe responded.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Photos & Videos of Kaitlyn Bristowe on Social Media

Shortly after people spotted Bristowe and a man who looks identical to Clark on social media, Instagram, Reddit, and Facebook came alive with dozens of comments about the situation.

“This is so wild. Like I actually let out a gasp lol Although a lot of people did say Zac reminded them of Shawn during Tayshia’s season so kinda makes sense,” one person wrote on a Reddit thread.

“This is where I’m at, it’s s***** that she’s burning Tayshia and it’s hurtful for Jason, but Kaitlyn ALWAYS delivers on the mess and drama and always gives us things to talk about,” someone else said.

“He’s rich and she loves being at the centre of attention so ofcourse she’s gonna date him. It won’t last and joke’s gonna be on her yet again,” a third comment read.

“Let’s be honest… if ANYONE in BN (or not!) started dating Jason, she would lose her s***. I think this is probably a relief for him. He had to let her do what she always does so that he doesn’t get painted as the bad guy for moving on first,” a fourth Redditor said.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Was Previously Engaged to Jason Tartick

Although Bristowe has yet to address her apparent relationship with Clark directly, some fans have been suspecting that there may have been something going on between them.

Bristowe got engaged to Jason Tartick in 2021 after three years of dating. They called off their engagement in August 2023.

“We are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement. Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other,” Tartick and Bristowe said in a joint Instagram statement.

Meanwhile, Clark got engaged to Adams on the “Bachelorette” finale, but the two split in November 2021, per People magazine. Clark, who is sober, co-founded an organization called Release Recovery. The organization helps those in need and they have opened three treatment centers to date.

Meanwhile, Bristowe is a dedicated podcast host who resides in Nashville, Tennessee. She also have a wine brand called Spade & Sparrows.

Tartick hasn’t gone public with any new relationship, but Adams has been linked to Bravo star, Luke Gulbranson.

