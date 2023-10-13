Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert Make Big Announcement

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are taking yet another step in their relationship. After celebrating their wedding day, the two have decided to move into a home — and they’ve already put an offer in.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple opened up about taking this next big step after living the “van life” for months.

“One of my favorite things about the wedding is the aftermath,” Unglert said on the October 9, 2023, episode of the “Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds” podcast. “We were in Aspen, on our mini-moon in the hotel, and Caelynn was just, like, sitting on the couch in the hotel room and was like, ‘I just love it here so much,'” Unglert continued.

“We put in an offer,” Miller-Keyes said when co-host Jared Haibon asked if they had bought a house in Colorado. “We saw two houses with our Realtor, and the second house is the one,” she added.

The couple has been going back and forth with the seller a bit, but are hopeful it will all work out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Gave Some Details About the Home

Although it’s not a done deal just yet, Unglert and Miller-Keyes shared some details about the home that they are hoping becomes theirs.

It’s a new construction home located on a golf course. It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms and is 3,300 square feet. The home is located just outside of Aspen.

“It’s perfect for kids and we wouldn’t have to move again,” Miller-Keyes explained. Meanwhile, Unglert maintained that the home would be a great place to raise “two kids.”

Ever since falling in love and reconnecting after “Bachelor in Paradise,” Unglert and Miller-Keyes have traveled the world and lived like nomads, essentially. For several months, they actually lived in a van.

“I firmly believe moving out of my house in Venice, CA and into my van fulltime was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Unglert wrote in a blog post uploaded in 2020.

Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Own a Home in Las Vegas

In early 2021, Unglert and Miller-Keyes shared that they actually purchased a home together just outside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, not too far from the Red Rocks Casino.

“We know it’s an older community, which I think is good. We’re not trying to be in the sinning part of the city, but yeah we’re excited,” he shared on the “Help! We Such at Dating!” podcast, according to People magazine.

Now that they are officially married, the one thing that they are both sure about is that they don’t want to raise a family in Vegas — hence the move to Colorado.

Before their wedding day, the duo had spent quite a bit of time in Colorado, mainly because Unglert set out to climb every mountain in the state in 2023.

“2023 summer project: climb em all. Colorado has the highest concentration of mountain peaks over 14,000ft in north america. growing up here i always wanted to get to the top of as many as i could. now that our wedding is drawing near, i’ve decided i’m not worthy of a colorado wedding unless i climb them all (ok maybe that’s a little dramatic but failure is not an option). i just hope this old bag of bones doesn’t let me down,” he captioned an Instagram post in June 2023.

By October 1, 2023, he achieved his goal.

