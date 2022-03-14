Cassie Randolph Set to Make First ‘Bachelor’ Appearance in Years

Cassie Randolph, who met and dated Colton Underwood during his season of “The Bachelor,” is set to make her return to the show on the “After the Final Rose” special that will air on Monday, March 14, 2022, and on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Randolph fell in love with Underwood and ended up dating him after they finished filming “The Bachelor,” despite not getting engaged on the finale. After about two years, the two decided that they’d be better off as friends.

A few months later, Randolph obtained a restraining order against Underwood, whom she claimed was stalking and harassing her. She even accused him of putting a tracking device on her car, according to TMZ.

Cassie obtained a The restraining order was granted in September 2020, but dropped two months later, according to People magazine.

In April 2021, Underwood sat down with Robin Roberts for an interview that aired on “Good Morning America.” In that interview, Underwood came out as gay.

Here’s what you need to know:

Randolph Has Chosen Not to Speak Out About Underwood’s Sexuality





During his time on GMA, Underwood issued a public apology to Randolph.

“I loved everything about her and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on. I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did,” he told Roberts.

Fans anxiously awaited a response from Randolph, but she chose to not speak out about anything that Underwood had to say.

“Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, just wanted to let you know that I’m not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now. There’s a lot of layers to it and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward,” Randolph said in a YouTube video that she uploaded on April 22, 2021.

Randolph Will Be Attending ‘After the Final Rose’ With Her Boyfriend, Brighton Reinhardt

Ahead of the two-night “Bachelor” finale, Randolph took to her Instagram Stories to share that she and her boyfriend, Brighton Reinhardt were heading to Los Angeles to be a part of the live “After the Final Rose” special.

“Okay, so I’m with Brighton right now, and we are headed to the live ‘Bachelor’ finale. I’m so excited, so nervous because I haven’t done something like this in so long,” Randolph said, while driving the passenger’s seat of a car.

“On a real note, I watched the finale, and it is crazy. No joke. Probably one of the dramatic, most dramatic seasons ever. But I can’t wait to hear your guys’ thoughts on it, can’t wait to talk about it with you guys, and yeah, I’ll see you soon,” she added.

Randolph did not share why she would be on-hand, but this will be her first “Bachelor”-related appearance since Underwood came out.

