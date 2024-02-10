Catherine Giudici Lowe Debuts New Look

“The Bachelor” winner Catherine Giudici Lowe decided it was time for a change, and fans are loving it. As Bachelor Nation knows, she is married to season 17 lead Sean Lowe, and the couple now has three children.

Catherine typically has very long, straight, dark hair. However, she felt ready to change things up and shared the results with fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Catherine Giudici Lowe Went Much Shorter With Her Hair

On February 9, Catherine debuted her new look on her Instagram page. In her caption, she teased, “Hair today, gone today.”

The first slide of the Instagram post showed “The Bachelor” star taking a video showcasing her usual long hair look. The second slide was a still shot that was still a “before” look.

Catherine smiled as she stood with her hands on her hips and tilted her head slightly. Her long, dark hair was straight and went down to her waist.

The next photo was an “after” look. Catherine went significantly shorter with her hair, and it was styled with some beachy waves in it.

“The Bachelor” star smiled as she snapped the selfie. Sean could be seen in the reflection of a mirror and he looked like he had a favorable impression of his wife’s new look.

‘The Bachelor’ Star Has Gone Shorter Before

Catherine has toyed with the color and length of her hair a bit over the years. However, it looks like it has been quite some time since she went significantly shorter.

In 2014, “The Bachelor” star shared a selfie on Instagram where she showcased a fresh haircut. In that case, she quipped, “Starting today, half off.”

It appears the length of Catherine’s new cut is similar to what she did in 2014. Bachelor Nation loved the new look.

One follower commented, “Gorgeous! You’re one of the blessed few that is going to look gorgeous no matter what you do with hair!”

Another supporter wrote, “Sean is in the back drooling over you. Love the short hair on you!”

Someone else declared, “Seeing your post was 😍🔥🙌… you look beautiful, younger and refreshing with your new cut!”

In response to someone else’s comment wondering how Sean liked the cut, Catherine responded. She said he does like it, and told her, “It has a style now, it’s not just long to be long 😂.”

Catherine & Sean Lowe Celebrated Their 10th Wedding Anniversary

A separate supporter commented, “Yesssssssss!!!!! Holy smokes!!!! This was a fantastic decision! Wow! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Love this cut on you. But you can rock any hairstyle anyways,” raved someone else.

Both Catherine’s sister-in-law and father-in-law noted their love for the new look. Former “Bachelorette” star Desiree Hartsock Siegfried had a positive reaction, as did fellow “Bachelor” contestant Sarah Herron.

Sean and Catherine recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the day they got married.

In an Instagram post paying tribute to the special day, Catherine gushed, “This man and what he has brought to my life are the absolute best things I could have ever dreamt of.”

The couple remains the only pair from “The Bachelor,” who were together at the final rose ceremony, to ever tie the knot.