‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers Reveal Charity Lawson’s Final Pick

Charity Lawson is looking for love as “The Bachelorette” and Bachelor Nation fans will get to see how her journey ends soon. Ahead of the final rose ceremony airing, spoilers regarding her difficult decision have emerged.

Viewers first met Lawson as she pursued the final rose of “The Bachelor” Zach Shallcross during season 27. She received a hometown date, but she was eliminated at the subsequent rose ceremony. Based on “The Bachelorette” spoilers that surfaced, it sounds as if Lawson’s search for love ends on a much better note this time around.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charity Lawson’s Final 2 Men Are Joey Graziadei & Dotun Olubeko

Spoiler king Reality Steve previously revealed that Lawson’s final four men would be Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun Olubeko. For several months after “The Bachelorette” filming wrapped, Reality Steve was unable to confirm specifics regarding how Lawson’s eliminations beyond the hometown dates progressed. On July 26, he was able to dish out details on what he had learned about Lawson’s final rose pick.

In a blog post shared on July 26, Reality Steve revealed Bryant was eliminated by Lawson after the hometown dates. The overnight Fantasy Suite dates took place in Fiji, and “The Bachelorette” spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that Bryant shows up to talk to Lawson. This happens between Graziadei and Olubeko’s dates.

While Lawson speaks with Bryant, and they even spend some time together that evening, she does not keep him around or do an overnight date with him. As the overnight dates play out, Lawson will choose to eliminate Bonner. That leaves Graziadei and Olubeko as Lawson’s final two men.

Lawson’s Final Rose Goes to Olubeko

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers for Lawson’s “The Bachelorette” ending, she gives her final rose to Olubeko. In addition, the two reportedly leave Fiji engaged. “She got engaged to Dotun in Fiji and they’ve been together ever since,” Reality Steve declared.

Some “The Bachelorette” fans had already speculated that Lawson and Olubeko were together, but the couple will not be able to go public until the finale airs. The couple already seems to have a lot of support within Bachelor Nation, though.

“I’m trying to remember the last time I saw this kind of effortless chemistry… maybe JoJo’s season”? Anyway, I love this for them,” declared a Redditor in “The Bachelor” subreddit as the final rose news was discussed.

“Beautiful couple! Congratulations to them ❤️ they seem so giddy and happy around each other! It feels natural,” added another fan.

“I’ve been unspoiled up till now and even I could see that Dotun won the minute he gave her that speech about wanting to learn from her,” someone else noted. “I was yelling at her through my TV that she’d be a moron not to pick him. I hope they last.”

“The Bachelorette” fans on social media seemed similarly enthusiastic about Lawson picking Olubeko.

“It’s definitely Dotun! You can see it in her eyes when they’re together. If so, awesome choice! He’s a good guy and they’re adorable together,” tweeted a happy show viewer.

“Dotun and Charity was the only outcome I wanted, it was so clear every episode. They are in loooooove,” gushed a “Bachelorette” fan on Instagram.