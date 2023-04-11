‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 Spoilers Reveal Final 4 Men

The 2023 lead for “The Bachelorette” is Charity Lawson and big spoilers regarding her season are starting to emerge. Season 20 does not debut until June 26, but filming has already progressed to the point where Lawson is about to film her hometown dates. That means her final four men have been chosen, and spoiler king Reality Steve has shared the scoop on which families she will meet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charity Lawson’s Hometown Dates Are Starting to Film

On April 11, Reality Steve took to Instagram to share details on Lawson’s final four men. In his morning podcast, he acknowledged he had gathered some information on Lawson’s picks, and he expected to receive more soon. It turned out, he only needed a few more hours to pin down which four bachelors of Lawson’s “Bachelorette” season would be introducing their families to her in the coming days.

According to Reality Steve’s “Bachelorette” spoilers, Lawson chose Tanner Courtad, Joey Graziadei, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun Olubeko for her final four men. Courtad’s hometown date was slated to be the first to film, on April 11, with Graziadei’s happening on April 13. Bryant would be third, on April 15, and Olubeko gets the last hometown date on April 17.

Previous “Bachelorette” spoilers from Reality Steve via Twitter noted that Courtad is 30 years old and lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Courtad’s Instagram page reveals he is a fitness trainer and “Fix-and-flip Lender,” and he has been developing an app of some sort too. His LinkedIn page details he attended the University of Pittsburgh and received a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Graziadei, 27, is currently based in Koloa, Hawaii. He may be based in Hawaii now, but Graziadei’s LinkedIn page reveals he went to high school and college in Pennsylvania. “The Bachelorette” contestant lived and worked in Hawaii on and off over the past few years, and Graziadei lived in Nashville, Tennessee briefly, as well. Given that he grew up in Pennsylvania throughout his teen years, it may be that his hometown date will be filmed there as well.

Lawson’s Last 2 Men Are Currently Based in California

Bryant, 29, currently lives in San Diego, California, according to a tweet from Reality Steve. Bryant’s LinkedIn profile reveals he went to college at Tulane University, in Louisiana, and worked in New Orleans in the early years of his career. He’s been in California working in sales since 2018, and in March, he became a licensed real estate broker/sales agent as well.

Olubeko’s Instagram page indicates he is a California guy. “The Bachelorette” contestant’s LinkedIn page details he attended California State University at Chico and later earned a master’s degree in functional medicine and human nutrition from Oregon’s University of Western States. Reality Steve noted via Twitter Olubeko is 30 years old, and he currently is a fitness coach.

Reality Steve’s spoilers have not yet revealed a solid frontrunner among these final four men. Some “Bachelorette” fans, however, are already rallying for their early favorites. Little is known about Olubeko, but spoiler photos from Lawson’s dates have already generated enthusiasm for him. He is not necessarily the runaway favorite at this point, though.

“I’m shallow, but Dotun is the hottest and they looked so damn good in those photos on their date someone shared here. Rooting for him,” quipped a Redditor on “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Nice looking group of men, but I hope she picks Dotun,” added another.

“Charity seems to have good taste, hopefully they [are] all genuine,” someone else noted.

“Its weird because I agree with the small group of people who think Tanner’s F1!! We can’t explain why and have no proof but we still think it’s him LOL,” commented a different Redditor.

“My money is on Joey as F1,” countered another “Bachelorette” fan.

Which of these four men will earn Lawson’s final rose, and likely become engaged to her? Reality Steve will probably have spoilers on that big question shortly after filming ends and “Bachelorette” fans will be eager to watch it all play out beginning June 26.